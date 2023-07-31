Kudus: The Next Piece in Arsenal’s Premier League Puzzle?

Arsenal’s Quest for Glory: The Kudus Conundrum

Arsenal’s silverware drought since 2004 nearly saw its end last season as the North London club held command of the Premier League table for the majority of the season. However, a tailspin in form led to the club being overtaken by Manchester City, who captured their fourth Premier League title in five years.

Charting the Course for Arsenal: The Role of the Past

Central to Arsenal’s strategic pursuits, Sven Mislintat, the former Gunners chief, has taken up the mantle as Ajax’s technical director. A potential reunion with Arsenal’s current sporting director, Edu, to conclude a deal for Mohammed Kudus could be on the cards reveal Daily Express. After all, the duo already orchestrated the signing of Jurrien Timber, which bodes well for the acquisition of Kudus.

To consolidate their standing in the upcoming season, the Gunners have bolstered their roster with the likes of Kai Havertz, Declan Rice and Timber. Yet, Edu and head coach Mikel Arteta are unyielding in their thirst for more talent, with the bullseye settled firmly on Kudus.

Kudus: The Arsenal Bound Prodigy?

The 22-year-old Ghanaian forward, Mohammed Kudus, has been lighting up the Eredivisie since his transfer from Nordsjaelland to Ajax in 2020. With an impressive tally of 23 goals and 11 assists in 84 matches for the Dutch titans, two Eredivisie titles, and four Champions League group-stage goals to his name, he has emerged as a hot property on the transfer market.

There’s growing speculation that Kudus has set his sights on joining Arsenal, despite interest from Chelsea. This situation positions Mislintat, who served Arsenal between December 2017 and February 2019, to once again play a pivotal role in the Gunners’ transfer endeavours, following the £38 million Timber deal earlier this month.

Mislintat and Ajax have reportedly appraised Kudus at a value of around £40 million, but with a caveat. Mislintat was quoted in Aglemeen Dagblad stating, “The best thing is if Kudus and [Edson] Alvarez stay, then we keep two top players. But it is also possible that one goes, or both. As we get closer to the deadline, the transfer fee for example goes up.”

A Fitting Addition to the Arsenal Roster

Kudus’ robustness and remarkable dribbling skills are characteristics that would certainly enliven the Premier League. His flexibility to fill the roles of right winger, attacking midfielder or striker make him a desirable addition for the Gunners, should he decide to make the leap across the North Sea.

Arsenal’s acquisition of Kudus could spell the difference in their pursuit of glory. The versatility and attacking prowess Kudus brings could just be the added firepower Arsenal needs to overcome their Premier League competitors.