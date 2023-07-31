Chelsea Poised to Snatch Palace Star

Blues Poised for Olise Coup: Crystal Palace Prodigy Finds New Home

Sublime Season Sparks Elite Interest

According to 90MIN, the scintillating display of Crystal Palace’s star Michael Olise in the 2022/23 season has incited much attention from Premier League’s top clubs. Notably, Chelsea, Arsenal and Manchester City are drawn towards the French Under-21 international, who shattered a club record by becoming the first Palace player to record over 10 Premier League assists in a single season. In tandem with Eberechi Eze, another gifted prospect, Olise played an instrumental role in preserving Palace’s Premier League status.

Chelsea in Pole Position for Olise’s Signature

The intense competition for Olise’s acquisition appears to have a clear victor, as reports suggest that Chelsea are convinced they’ve outpaced their rivals in the race for the coveted youngster. The cordial relationship with Olise’s family, particularly with Olise’s younger sibling, Richard, already a part of Chelsea, seems to have given the Blues a significant edge in their pursuit.

Interestingly, due to a particular ‘mechanism’ in his contract with Crystal Palace, Olise is set to be available for a mere £35m this summer – an apparent bargain considering his proven Premier League experience and considerable potential.

Palace Paves Way for Brazilian Prodigy

Meanwhile, the impending departure of Olise, coupled with Wilfried Zaha’s recent free transfer to Galatasaray, has stirred Palace into action. Word has it that they are on the brink of finalising a deal for Brazilian wunderkind Matheus Franca.

The South London outfit is projected to invest an initial £17m, with an additional £8.5m in add-ons, to bring aboard the dynamic attacking midfielder. Instrumental to these negotiations has been Palace’s co-owner John Textor’s connections in Brazil, given his dual ownership of the Brazilian club Botafogo.