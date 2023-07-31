Club Relations Spark Arsenal’s Interest in Napoli’s Kvaratskhelia

The North London Battle for Napoli’s Georgian Ace

The Arsenal-Napoli Connection

According to reports from Football Transfers, Arsenal have their sights firmly set on the prodigiously gifted Napoli forward, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia. A key detail working in favour of the London side is the likelihood of Victor Osimhen staying put in the boot-shaped country.

Arsenal and Napoli share a unique bond, thanks to Mauro Meluso, the Italian club’s recently appointed sporting director, and his pre-existing relationship with the Premier League outfit.

The Recommendation That Solidified Relations

Meluso was instrumental in advising Arsenal to bring Jakob Kiwior onboard as a consultant before he switched gears to become Spezia’s sporting director. The London side heeded Meluso’s wisdom and signed Kiwior last season, an action that went on to foster a warm relationship between the two clubs.

Kvaratskhelia – A Jewel in Napoli’s Crown

The faith in Meluso’s suggestions and this connection paves the way for a potential Arsenal bid for Kvaratskhelia. Aged just 22, the Georgian international is widely acknowledged as one of the top-flight wingers of our times.

Previously, Napoli has fended off Arsenal’s advances for Kvaratskhelia. However, the Italian side’s refusal was based on the presumption that Osimhen was exiting the club. A change in Osimhen’s status may tilt Napoli’s stance, although publicly both Osimhen and Kvaratskhelia are off the market.

Kvaratskhelia’s Potential in Arteta’s Arsenal

In Napoli’s triumphant Serie A campaign, Kvaratskhelia was a lynchpin. Moreover, the Georgian ace is seen as a perfect fit for Mikel Arteta’s system favouring technical wingers. It’s undeniable that enticing Kvaratskhelia to London would require an extravagant offer from Arsenal, likely needing to offload a portion of their existing squad.

Arsenal’s recent audacious signings, notably the £105 million acquisition of Declan Rice from West Ham, exhibit their readiness for high-profile summer moves.

Arsenal-Napoli Negotiation – A Mammoth Task

The mutual respect and previous dealings between Arsenal and Napoli may pave the way for a potential Kvaratskhelia move. However, securing the deal is far from a cakewalk. Napoli is renowned for its shrewd negotiation skills and it will take a club-record sum for Arsenal to secure an agreement.