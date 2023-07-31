A New Dawn: Hojlund’s Imminent Arrival at Man Utd

Sublime Striker Rasmus Hojlund Set to Don the Manchester United Jersey

Football Transfers confirms that a cavalcade of sources hints at a spectacular unveiling for Rasmus Hojlund in the illustrious colours of Manchester United as early as Monday or Tuesday. It is rumoured that the administrative machinery at Old Trafford is already churning out the necessary paperwork for the Hojlund transfer, hoping to start the week on a monumental note.

Erik Ten Hag Plays Coy over Hojlund Enquiries

Erik ten Hag, the person helming the Manchester United juggernaut, declined to comment on questions revolving around Hojlund. Notwithstanding, it has been gleaned that the Atalanta forward has been in regular conversation with Ten Hag. A contract spanning till June 2028, with an optional extension for another year, is on the cards for the youngster.

Manchester United Seal Deal for Top-tier Striker

With the primary aim of landing a superior frontman during this summer transfer window, Manchester United have finally hit the bullseye. An agreement has been forged for an impressive €75 million plus an additional €10m in add-ons for the Atalanta star. Personal terms had been sorted earlier between the Red Devils and Hojlund, setting the stage for this colossal transfer.

Atalanta’s Swift Move: El Bilal Toure Replaces Hojlund

In anticipation of Hojlund’s departure, Atalanta has been quick to find a substitute. They have signed El Bilal Toure, the prominent striker from Almeria, for €28m.

Hojlund: The Dazzling Star of European Football in 2023

Hojlund has burgeoned into one of the most scintillating talents in European football in 2023. Despite only celebrating his 20th birthday in February, he has already netted 15 goals for his club and country this calendar year.

Hojlund’s style of play mirrors that of Erling Haaland, using his towering 6ft 4in stature to dominate defenders and adeptly hold up the ball. Gian Piero Gasperini, Atalanta’s head coach, had compared Hojlund to himself a few months prior.

In the words of Gasperini, “Hojlund has this spirit, energy, intensity, but also technical quality that is just remarkable. He still has so much margin for improvement, too. He has very similar characteristics to Haaland, not just his face. He is so quick, he’s under 11 seconds over 100m and that’s not even trying very hard.”

A Busy Week for United: Sofyan Amrabat Expected to Join

In addition to the Hojlund signing, Manchester United is likely to conclude the €30m transfer of Sofyan Amrabat from Fiorentina. Clearly, the Red Devils are not resting on their laurels and are continuously striving to strengthen their squad.