West Ham Ready to Splash Cash on Ward-Prowse: Deal Imminent

The Ward-Prowse Saga: West Ham’s £45 Million Gamble

West Ham’s pursuit of Southampton’s seasoned midfielder, James Ward-Prowse, has gained momentum in the transfer market. The 28-year-old, renowned for his set-pieces, goals, and assists, is firmly on West Ham’s radar. They’ve put an initial bid of around £20m on the table. But it seems the London club will have to go the extra mile if they’re to secure this exciting talent.

Former Aston Villa frontman has been speaking to insiders, and his perspective on the matter is clear. “Ward-Prowse is worth £45 million,” he said. With experience under his belt, not to mention his goal-scoring prowess, the valuation may well be justified.

The Negotiations: A Continuing Dialogue

Talks between West Ham and Southampton have persisted over the last few days. With the season only two weeks away, time is running out for the Hammers to make this key addition to their squad.

“He offers goals and assists, alongside set-pieces and being a senior professional,” the ex-striker mentioned, alluding to Ward-Prowse’s qualities. He’s clearly a fan of the Southampton star, and he’s not alone.

West Ham’s Need: Bolstering the Midfield

The Irons have been urged to get their act together and move swiftly to solidify their midfield. The urgency to make signings before the season’s commencement is evident.

“Ward-Prowse would certainly be a player who bolsters their midfield,” he said. “I would definitely look to pay the money for him, as the Hammers need signings before the end of the season, so it would be important that they get him through the door.”

Conclusion: The Clock is Ticking

With the new season just around the corner, West Ham must move quickly to secure Ward-Prowse. He’s exactly the type of player they need, and paying double the initial offer may well be a necessary investment.

It’s a gamble, no doubt, but one that could pay off handsomely. As the talks continue, fans of the Hammers will be waiting with bated breath to see if Ward-Prowse will soon be wearing the claret and blue.