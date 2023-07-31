Emery View On Villa’s Comeback Against Brentford

Unai Emery’s Villa Show Resilience

Aston Villa ended their tour of the USA with a thrilling 3-3 draw with Brentford at FedExField in Maryland. The clash had everything, goals, drama, and great tactical battles that underlined the quality of both sides as they geared up for the coming season.

First Half Surge

Going two goals down in the early minutes, Villa fell behind but, thanks to a stunning 10-minute spell, the side managed to turn the game around before half-time. Goals from Ezri Konsa, Moussa Diaby, and Matty Cash gave Villa a crucial lead, showing an attacking prowess that thrilled the crowd.

The Brentford Fightback

Brentford were not outdone, though, and Shandon Baptiste’s equalizer in the 66th minute added more excitement to this friendly encounter. The Bees’ ability to respond showcased why they are considered one of the most thrilling sides to watch, adding to the already palpable anticipation for the new season.

Emery’s Reflection

After the match, Unai Emery spoke with enthusiasm about the game and the tour as a whole:

“I am very happy doing analysis of the game we played today and other games as well. Tactically, it was demanding against Newcastle, Fulham, and today Brentford, but overall we played trying to understand our power tactically, attacking and defending. We had good control of the game with good positioning of the players, trying to keep possession and attack the spaces.”

New Signings Shine

Moussa Diaby Impresses

The performance of Moussa Diaby was particularly praised by Emery:

“With Diaby the most important thing now is where is his best position on the pitch. Trying to understand when we have to find him going in behind and when he can drop to try to help us building up and stealing the ball. Both things, going in behind and dropping to get on the ball and help us keep possession is very positive because today he did both.”

It’s clear that the integration of new players like Diaby into Villa’s system has been smooth, a positive sign as the season looms.

Tactical Insight

The encounter with Brentford was an excellent test of Villa’s tactics, particularly their ability to press the opposition. Emery noted:

“Yes, they can progress amazing as well. They are very competitive as well. I watched this Brentford team improving things on last year, and they did a very brilliant season. It’s very good work from them and it’s important to know them, to know Newcastle and Fulham for the season.”

This ability to adapt and analyze the game, along with their pressing effectiveness, shows Villa’s growth under Emery’s guidance.

Key Match Statistics

Possession: Aston Villa 58% – 42% Brentford

Aston Villa 58% – 42% Brentford Shots On Goal: Aston Villa 15 – 9 Brentford

Aston Villa 15 – 9 Brentford Expected Goals (XG): Aston Villa 2.4 – 1.8 Brentford

Final Thoughts

Aston Villa’s thrilling draw against Brentford not only offered excitement but also provided key insights into the team’s development under Emery. The integration of new players, tactical understanding, and the willingness to fight back from adversity bodes well for the upcoming season.

Fans will be eagerly looking forward to their friendlies against Lazio and Valencia and hoping that the momentum continues as they head into the new season. With a squad that looks both competitive and thrilling, the Aston Villa faithful have every reason to be optimistic.