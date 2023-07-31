Man Utd Seal Record Breaking £900m Adidas Deal

Man Utd and Adidas: A Partnership Rekindled

In a historic move, Manchester United have agreed to a 10-year extension with German kit manufacturer Adidas, in a deal worth no less than £900m. Surpassing their previous arrangement of £750m, this monumental deal extends the partnership between the iconic brands until June 2035.

The Largest Kit Deal in Premier League History

This remarkable agreement is thought to have set a new benchmark, emerging as the largest kit deal in Premier League history based on revenue per season. It even outshines Chelsea’s 2015 £900m pact with Nike, which covered a 15-year period.

A Relationship Rooted in History

United’s chief executive, Richard Arnold, encapsulated the essence of this partnership when he said, “The relationship between Manchester United and Adidas is one of the most iconic in world sport. With its roots in the 1980s, our partnership has been reinvented over the past decade with some of the most innovative designs and technology in sportswear.”

The History of Cooperation

The ties between Man Utd and Adidas date back to the 1980s, and their latest collaboration commenced at the beginning of the 2015-16 season. Adidas had also been the trusted supplier for United’s kit from 1980-1992.

Financial Insights

This deal, with a minimum cash guarantee of £900m, is seen as a strong revenue stream, which links part of the yearly payments to the club’s participation in the Champions League. Should United fail to play in this prestigious competition for two consecutive seasons, annual payments would be cut by 30%. Despite this, the club is heading for record revenues, expecting to eclipse their previous best of £627.1m in 2019.

What It Means for the Club

In the midst of ongoing talks regarding the sale of United by the American owners, the Glazer family, and substantial debts exceeding £950m, this sponsorship deal with Adidas brings stability and added focus on United’s women’s team since its reintroduction in 2018.

Adidas chief executive Bjorn Gulden eloquently summed up the sentiment, stating, “Adidas and Manchester United are two of the most important brands in international football and it is very natural for us to continue our co-operation.”

Conclusion

This renewed alliance between Man Utd and Adidas symbolises more than a financial agreement; it’s a testament to an iconic partnership that has shaped the sporting world. As fans look forward to a new era, it’s clear that this collaboration is set to leave an enduring mark on the international football landscape.