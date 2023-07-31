Sheffield United Edge Closer to Securing Arsenal Centre Back

Sheffield United Edge Closer to Securing Arsenal’s Trusty

The Blades Beckon for Auston Trusty

In a move that is quickly gaining momentum, Sheffield United look set to sign Auston Trusty from Arsenal for an estimated sum of £5m. Despite a few remaining loose ends regarding the personal terms, the deal looks almost inevitable. Darren Smith, who closely tracks the developments of Sheffield United, has confidently reported the progression of this transaction.

Permanent Move Beckoning for Trusty

As the summer season heats up, the transfer market does too. Sheffield United’s acquisition of Trusty appears to be a permanent one, with an agreement in principle around the £5m mark, based on information from Smith. While the personal terms are yet to be finalised, Smith doesn’t expect this to prove a major stumbling block.

No we decided on this deal instead. It is a purchase around the £5m level. Young, pacey left centre back who did well at Birmingham last season. We have agreed terms with the club, not quite there on personal terms but shouldn’t be an issue. — Darren Smith (@DarrenSmithTWIF) July 30, 2023

The Transfer Saga Unfolds

Trusty has seen his name thrown around in transfer rumours throughout the summer. Rangers were reportedly leading the chase, but their interest seems to be diminishing. The club’s focus seems to be shifting elsewhere, despite Trusty being a favoured choice for Rangers manager, Michael Beale.

Sheffield United Gaining an Edge

Sheffield United’s entrance into the race for Trusty, coupled with an agreed fee with Arsenal, complicates Rangers’ chances of securing the defender. The Blades seem to have nudged ahead in this summer transfer tug-of-war.

Trusty in High Demand

It’s not just the Rangers and Sheffield United who have shown interest in Trusty. Ipswich Town were among a considerable list of admirers following his successful loan spell in the Championship with Birmingham City. Trusty made quite a splash there, bagging the Supporters’ Player of the Season award and narrowly missing out on reaching 50 appearances for the side.

Arsenal’s Pre-season Tour and Trusty’s Limited Role

Trusty had the opportunity to showcase his talents during Arsenal’s pre-season tour of the U.S. His contribution helped the Gunners secure the MLS All-Star Skills Challenge victory with a striking crossbar hit from afar. However, his involvement was limited during the actual matches, featuring only as a brief substitute against the All-Stars and not getting playtime against Manchester United and Barcelona.

A Tough Road Ahead at Arsenal

With the season about to kick off, Trusty’s future at Arsenal seems uncertain. The Gunners’ recent acquisition of Jurrien Timber, alongside the return to fitness of injured defenders William Saliba and Takehiro Tomiyasu, leaves little room for Trusty to carve out a spot in the squad.

Profitable Move for Arsenal

Trusty had joined the Gunners in 2022 for a fee of approximately £1.8m. A £5m sale to Sheffield United, thus, represents a significant profit for Arsenal, marking a satisfactory conclusion for all parties involved in the transfer.