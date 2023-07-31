Man Utd’s Radical Change Under Ten Hag

Luke Shaw’s Perspective: The Need for a New Direction at Manchester United

Manchester United’s season could be described as a transitional one, but one marked by undeniable frustration. With Erik ten Hag’s first season in charge ending with a single piece of silverware and a defeat by City, Luke Shaw’s thoughts on the matter offer a valuable insight into the club’s present mindset after speaking to Simon Stone from BBC Sport.

The Pain of City’s Triumph

Manchester City’s recent treble-winning success has resonated sharply at Old Trafford, with Luke Shaw expressing his intense dissatisfaction. As Simon Stone quoted, Shaw stated, “It hurt a lot. A lot,” and the disappointment he and his teammates felt was palpable. The arrival of City’s triumphant players into the England camp only heightened this sense of defeat.

Learning from Failure

As Shaw emphasizes, Manchester United “can’t let that happen again.” The club’s historic failure to stop City from emulating their treble-winning feat of 1999 in the FA Cup final stings, and there’s a collective recognition that things must change. Shaw’s words are a call to action, insisting that “it’s our time now to start putting a stamp on things and not letting it always be so easy for them.”

“The Culture Has Changed”

Shaw’s insights into the transformation under coach Erik ten Hag are noteworthy. The new intensity and application that Ten Hag demands is reshaping the culture at the club. In Shaw’s words, as quoted by Stone, “The manager demands that every single day.” This renewed focus is a far cry from the post-Ferguson era, where the club often struggled to find consistency.

New Beginnings in Goalkeeping

David De Gea’s exit and Andre Onana’s arrival signify a significant change in goalkeeping for Manchester United. Shaw’s comments on Onana as “a very modern keeper” reveal his optimism about this change. He observes that Onana’s comfort with the ball and higher starting positions “should change the way United attack.”

Not Enough Trophies

Shaw is brutally honest about Manchester United’s need to win more. “Of course it’s not enough,” he says, with the club having won only four trophies in the last nine years. The intention to challenge for every trophy is clear, reflecting a hunger and determination that must now be transformed into action.

Shaw’s New Status and Contract

With a new contract running to 2027, Shaw now stands as the longest-serving member of the United first-team squad. His views on the club’s future hold weight, and his confidence in the changes under Ten Hag’s leadership, including a new approach to goalkeeping, signal a potentially exciting era for the club.

Conclusion

Luke Shaw’s words, as detailed by Simon Stone, articulate the prevailing sentiment at Manchester United. There’s an acknowledgment of past failures, but more importantly, a forward-looking attitude filled with determination and belief in the new direction the club is taking.

The challenge now is for Manchester United to translate these sentiments into on-field success. In the ruthless world of top-tier football, words must be backed by actions, and United will be watched closely to see if they can indeed put a stamp on things and become true contenders once more.