Youssef Chermiti: Everton’s Answer to Striking Woes

Everton’s Pursuit of Sporting Lisbon’s Bright Talent: Youssef Chermiti

19-year-old Youssef Chermiti, who made an impressive breakthrough at Sporting Lisbon last season, is on the brink of making a significant step in his career. Having netted three league goals in 21 appearances in all competitions for Sporting Lisbon, the Portuguese youth international is now drawing the attention of Everton.

Everton’s Desperate Search for Fresh Talent

Everton’s upcoming pre-season friendly against Sporting at Goodison Park this Saturday (kick-off 15:00 BST) adds an extra layer of intrigue to the talks surrounding Chermiti. Manager Sean Dyche has been openly expressing the club’s desire to make new additions to the squad. Despite missing out on several transfer targets this summer, the Toffees seem poised to secure Chermiti, building on their recent acquisitions of Ashley Young from Aston Villa and the loaning of winger Arnaut Danjuma from Villareal.

Negotiation Details

The two clubs are reportedly in the advanced stages of talks, with a €15m (£12.9m) fee in sight. Sporting Lisbon are expected to retain a 10% share of any future fee from the young striker’s potential transfer. Everton’s keen interest in Chermiti signifies their pressing need to enhance their attacking options after escaping relegation on the last day of the previous season.

Struggles in the Forward Line

Everton’s frontline faced substantial difficulties last season, with injury-prone Dominic Calvert-Lewin managing just two goals throughout the campaign. Neal Maupay’s record was equally disappointing, netting only once in his past 40 league and cup appearances. The arrival of Chermiti could rejuvenate Everton’s attacking force.

Chermiti’s Rising Profile

Youssef Chermiti’s performances have not gone unnoticed, with Wolves sending scouts to watch him playing for Sporting against Belgian side Genk this summer. Bournemouth had also expressed interest in the teenager, making Everton’s potential signing even more noteworthy.