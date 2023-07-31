Burnley’s New Star: Townsend’s Premier League Comeback

Andros Townsend’s New Chapter: Sealing a Deal with Burnley

After missing the entirety of last season due to a knee injury, Andros Townsend is now fit and ready to return to the pitch. Training with Burnley during pre-season, the 32-year-old winger has shown that he’s back to full fitness, and Burnley’s manager Vincent Kompany has been suitably impressed.

Townsend’s wealth of Premier League experience, boasting appearances with clubs such as Tottenham, Crystal Palace, and Newcastle, combined with his remarkable statistics of 25 goals and 35 assists in 264 appearances, makes him an attractive prospect for Burnley’s upcoming season.

Sources reveal that Townsend’s performance at Burnley’s training grounds has earned him an offer from Clarets boss Vincent Kompany. The former Everton star is set to become the Lancashire club’s tenth summer signing following their return to the Premier League.

A Closer Look at Townsend’s Career

Townsend joined Everton two years ago and played 27 times in the 2021-22 campaign, notching seven goals and four assists. Unfortunately, his time was cut short due to a cruciate ligament injury in the final stages of the season, sidelining him since.

Despite the setback, Townsend, born in Walthamstow, has managed to maintain his reputation as a skilled winger. With 13 caps for England, he’s ready to continue his career in the English top flight, and Burnley seems to be the perfect place for his fresh start.

A Promising Future with Burnley

Burnley has been actively strengthening their team for the 2023-24 campaign. New permanent signings include Zeki Amdouni, James Trafford, Jordan Beyer, Dara O’Shea, Michael Obafemi Luca Koleosho, Nathan Redmond, and Lawrence Vigouroux, while Jacob Bruun Larsen has joined on loan.

With the guidance of Vincent Kompany and a strong team around him, Townsend’s transfer to Burnley might just be the spark needed to fuel an exhilarating season.

Burnley will kick off their new campaign against treble-winners Man City on 11 August. All eyes will be on Andros Townsend as he takes on this new chapter with Burnley under Vincent Kompany.