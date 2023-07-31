Al Hilal Eyes Kane: Spurs in a Spin

Introduction: The Awakening of Al Hilal

In a summer that has seen big-money moves become almost commonplace, Saudi giants Al Hilal have emerged as one of the most aggressive spenders on the European football stage. With their pockets deepened by the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF), Al Hilal are on a mission to land some of the globe’s top talents. One name that has suddenly emerged on their radar is Tottenham’s Harry Kane.

New Acquisitions: Making Waves in the Transfer Market

With a remarkable spending of around £171m, Al Hilal have successfully landed Malcom, Ruben Neves, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, and Kalidou Koulibaly. This spending spree is far from over, with ongoing talks with Paris Saint-Germain for Marco Verratti and a keen eye on Fulham’s Aleksandar Mitrovic.

After a £259m bid for Kylian Mbappe was accepted but then refused by the player, Al Hilal’s attention has turned elsewhere.

Osimhen: The Chase Continues

Al Hilal have seen two bids, worth £102m and £120m, rejected for Napoli striker Victor Osimhen. A beefed-up offer of approximately £170m is expected to follow soon. Despite the eye-watering offer, including wages exceeding £1m per week, Osimhen appears uninterested in a move to Saudi Arabia.

Kane: The Next Big Thing for Al Hilal?

With ambitions riding high, Al Hilal have initiated contact with both Tottenham and Kane’s representatives for a potential move. Spurs are eager to retain Kane, while the England striker doesn’t seem to desire a move away from Europe. However, the interest in Kane, who is in the final year of his Spurs contract, is anything but lukewarm.

Conclusion: A Transfer Tangle Unfolding

Whether it’s Kane or Osimhen, Al Hilal’s intention to make an enormous splash is apparent. With Kane also attracting interest from Bayern Munich, this summer’s transfer window is poised for an exciting climax.

The question remains: Will Spurs lose their prized possession Kane to the Middle East or will Al Hilal find another gem to add to their ever-growing collection?