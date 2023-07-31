Everton and Bournemouth in Fierce Battle for Che Adams

A Striker on the Horizon

The English football summer transfer window is never short on drama, and Everton is at the centre of an unfolding tug-of-war over Southampton’s top-rated striker, Che Adams.

The Chase Begins

Everton, along with Bournemouth and Wolves, has been keeping a keen eye on the 27-year-old forward. Relegated to the Championship with the Saints last season, Adams is viewed by many as a hot prospect, and Everton is not alone in its admiration.

Everton’s Striker Search

The Merseyside club is in pursuit of two strikers this summer. Having seemingly closed in on Youssef Chermiti from Sporting CP, they continue to seek an additional frontman to fill the gap left by Ellis Simms’ departure and Neal Maupay’s imminent exit. And Che Adams has emerged as a key target.

Adams’ contract with Southampton is dwindling, with just a year remaining. This could allow Premier League suitors, including Everton and Bournemouth, to snatch him for a reduced fee. The south coast club has signalled that they’re open to letting him go, as long as the price is right.

Adams’ Impressive Run

Since his £15 million transfer from Birmingham and Sheffield United in 2019, Adams has shown consistent performance. Earning a weekly wage of £30,000 at St Mary’s, he managed 10 goals and three assists across all competitions last season. His 25 goals and 14 assists in 124 Premier League outings reflect a player ready to shine at the top level. Additionally, Adams has represented Scotland 23 times, finding the net six times.

The Future Awaits

Southampton is already eyeing a replacement in Swansea striker Joel Piroe, who, like Adams, has one year left on his contract. As the summer window reaches its peak, it’s a race against time for Everton and Bournemouth to seal the deal for Adams.