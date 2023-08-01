Hojlund Gears up for Man Utd Medical: A Prospective New Addition to the Squad

At the zenith of one of the most thrilling seasons, it seems Old Trafford is about to welcome another jewel to its crown. Denmark’s shooting star, Rasmus Hojlund, is expected to land in Manchester on Tuesday, gearing up for the requisite medical ahead of an anticipated move from Atalanta to Manchester United.

The €85 Million Deal

The Red Devils have reached an understanding with Atalanta, to onboard the 20-year-old striker in an arrangement speculated to be worth €75million, with an additional €10million posed as add-ons. Hojlund’s personal terms have been settled for a five-year contract, including the potential extension of a further 12 months.

Hojlund’s Soaring Trajectory

Having made his move to Atalanta just the previous summer from Sturm Graz in Austria, Hojlund’s rising star hasn’t failed to catch the eyes of football aficionados. He’s shone bright on the pitch, boasting eight goals and two assists from 31 Serie A matches.

The young Danish forward has also been a pivotal force on the international stage. During the Euro 2024 qualifiers in March, he displayed a blistering performance scoring five goals across two games, including an unforgettable hat-trick against Finland.

United’s Triple Signing: A Summer Surprise

As reported by the Athletic, Hojlund is slated to become Man Utd’s third major acquisition this summer. He’ll be following the footsteps of Mason Mount and Andre Onana, who have already been introduced to the United family.

The Next Challenge Awaits at Old Trafford

With an enthralling encounter on the horizon, United’s next skirmish is scheduled against the French club Lens at Old Trafford come Saturday. It remains to be seen how Hojlund, upon completion of his medical and proposed transfer, will further fortify Man Utd’s robust squad.

Through its summer signings, Manchester United continues to demonstrate its unyielding commitment to maintaining a high calibre roster, fortifying its position in the football world. With the addition of Hojlund, United fans have another rising star to watch out for, bringing renewed vigour and anticipation for the season to come.