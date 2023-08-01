West Ham’s Wantaway Striker Targeted By Inter

The Allure of Inter Milan

From the bustling streets of London’s East End to the splendour of Milan, the journey of Gianluca Scamacca, the West Ham striker, is capturing the imagination of football enthusiasts across the globe. Inter Milan, as reported by the Daily Mail, have thrown their hat into the ring for this potential diamond in the rough, raising many an eyebrow.

Scamacca: The Hammers’ Conundrum

West Ham spent a substantial £35.5m on Scamacca in the previous summer. However, a season marred by knee and meniscus issues saw him make only 11 Premier League starts and net a trifling three goals. The reality of his predicament became apparent; his ambitions thwarted by the cruel hand of injury.

Interest from Italy: A Tale of Two Cities

This uninspiring season has sparked talks of Scamacca making an immediate Italian homecoming. Roma appeared to be the frontrunner, but disagreements over the transfer fee are threatening to derail the deal. The plot thickens with Inter Milan’s emerging interest, ready to part with around £17m. But will this prove sufficient for the Hammers?

From Balogun to Scamacca: Inter’s Transfer Strategy

Inter Milan had initially set their sights on Arsenal’s Folarin Balogun, only to be priced out of the move with a lofty £50m demand. Thus, the Serie A giants turned their attention towards Scamacca, a potentially cheaper alternative.

Scamacca in Italy: A Proven Goalscorer

A key factor that may strengthen Inter’s interest is Scamacca’s established goal-scoring prowess in Italy. The striker was a revelation during his loan spell at Genoa in the 2020-21 season and continued his upward trajectory the following season at Sassuolo, netting a remarkable 16 goals in 36 league games.

Conclusion

While the road for Scamacca has been rocky in the English Premier League, his Italian escapades reflect an undeniable potential. Inter Milan’s interest seems a testament to this. Will Scamacca’s career come full circle with a return to Italy? Only time will tell if the bells of the San Siro will ring in honour of West Ham’s overlooked gem.