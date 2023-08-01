Everton’s Potential Bid for Hammers Star: The Antonio Dilemma

As per reports from Football Insider, Everton’s fervent chase for fresh firepower may circle back to an old flame – the ever-reliable Michail Antonio from West Ham. With his lucrative move to the Saudi Pro League notably crumbled, the West Ham striker could yet find himself on Merseyside.

Michail Antonio – A Move Under Consideration

On Monday, 31st July, it came to light that Antonio’s switch to Al Ettifaq was off the table, thanks to their sudden acquisition of former Lyon man Moussa Dembele. Antonio, whose tenure at the London Stadium is in its twilight with less than a year left on his contract, is rumoured to be fair game for potential offers.

A Premier League Scramble: The Wolves and The Tricky Trees

However, Everton are not the only contenders for the seasoned 33-year-old’s signature. Wolverhampton Wanderers and Nottingham Forest have also shown interest in the past, and both clubs are on the hunt for striking additions this summer.

The Merseyside Strategy

Football Insider sources have hinted that Antonio’s fate could be tied to West Ham’s success in finding a new forward in the closing weeks of the summer window. Last month, it was revealed that Everton are in the market for a pair of strikers following Ellis Simms’ departure and the imminent exit of Neal Maupay. The Toffees are reportedly scrutinising several possibilities with the new season looming.

On 31st July, Football Insider also disclosed a mutual interest from Everton and Wolves in Southampton’s Che Adams.

Antonio’s Impressive Track Record

Antonio’s enviable tally from the last season – 14 goals in 48 appearances across all competitions – speaks volumes about his capabilities. His six-goal haul in West Ham’s successful Europa Conference League endeavour further illustrates his merit.

The former Nottingham Forest player holds the record for being the Hammers’ top Premier League scorer with a staggering 61 goals in 228 matches.

With such proven prowess, Antonio’s potential move to Everton could indeed add a vital spark to their frontline, a transfer saga worth watching out for.