From Pain to Power: Shaw’s Reaction to City’s Treble Triumph

Manchester United’s Resolve in the Shadow of Manchester City’s Treble Triumph

Manchester United’s trusted defender, Luke Shaw, is ready to step up and prevent a repeat of the painful sting they felt witnessing Manchester City’s treble triumph. BBC Sport has reported on the raw emotions within the Old Trafford camp, capturing Shaw’s commitment to a renewed competitiveness.

‘The Pain was Immense,’ States Shaw

Last season, Manchester City achieved a feat that echoed Manchester United’s illustrious past – a treble victory. This marked a hard blow for United, who fell to their local rivals in a tense FA Cup final. The subsequent success of City in the Champions League final against Inter Milan only intensified United’s wounds.

The flock of Manchester City’s champions – including Jack Grealish, Phil Foden, Kyle Walker, John Stones, and Kalvin Phillips – into the England camp hammered home the weight of their achievement. “It hurt a lot. A lot,” Shaw confided, adding that the sight of the triumphant City contingent arriving at the England camp was particularly tough to bear.

United’s Call to Action

Bought by Louis van Gaal for £27m in 2014, the then 18-year-old Shaw became the fourth most expensive defender globally. After the departure of David de Gea, Shaw is now the United first-team’s longest-serving member. Shaw knows that it is time to make their mark and ensure the competition doesn’t remain a cakewalk for City.

During his nine-year tenure at United, Shaw has seen the club claim four trophies, including one FA Cup, one Europa League, and two EFL Cups. This haul is far from satisfactory for the committed player.

On the Trail of More Silverware

Manchester United had the potential to clinch more titles last season. Their defeat at the hands of Manchester City, and previously Sevilla in the Europa League, meant that they finished Erik ten Hag’s inaugural season in charge with a single piece of silverware.

The club has not consistently been in the winner’s circle since the retirement of Sir Alex Ferguson. However, Ten Hag’s tenacity, resourcefulness, and high expectations of his team suggest that United could once again be serious contenders for major honours.

An Evolution in Team Culture

Shaw acknowledges a shift in the team’s culture under Ten Hag’s leadership. The training intensity, daily application, and the high standards demanded by the manager represent a positive change within the squad.

Manchester United is also adapting to significant changes between the posts, with De Gea’s departure and Andre Onana’s arrival from Inter Milan. This transition signifies the first considerable goalkeeping change during Shaw’s time with the club.

While Shaw acknowledges the key role that De Gea played, he also recognises Onana’s unique skills. The new goalkeeper’s comfort with the ball and his confidence in taking advanced starting positions could open up new opportunities for the United attack.

A New Chapter at United

Reflecting on the changes at Old Trafford, Shaw is optimistic about the future. Recognising Onana’s potential and the manager’s fresh vision, he said, “David was amazing for us. We’re sad to see him go but Andre will bring different qualities. You’ll see a different side now, with us building up from the back. He brings a bit more composure to that.”

After Manchester City’s painful treble triumph, Shaw and his teammates are geared up to rejuvenate Manchester United’s legacy.