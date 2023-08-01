Kessie to Spurs? The Aftermath of Barcelona’s Dallas Triumph

Spurs and Barcelona Dance Around Kessie’s Future

Barcelona’s Preseason Victory

Barcelona have once again proven their mettle by triumphing 3-0 over their arch-rivals Real Madrid in the heated preseason showdown in Dallas. The encounter was not only a demonstration of the Blaugrana’s growing prowess on the field but also served as an unmistakable hint to the uncertain future of Franck Kessie and Clément Lenglet.

As reported by Mundo Deportivo, both Kessie and Lenglet found themselves on the periphery during the match, with neither player having a single minute of play. The two were fully at the disposal of head coach, Xavi Hernández, yet remained untouched during the Clásico, thereby signifying that their departure might be imminent.

The Spurs, Juventus, and the Kessie Conundrum

Interestingly, Kessie had previously taken part in the preseason opener against Arsenal, drawing keen interest from Juventus for a possible loan deal with a purchase option. However, the plot thickens as Tottenham Hotspur has also expressed their interest, looking to potentially bring the Ivorian midfield dynamo to the Premier League. Notably, the North London outfit could also be the destination for Lenglet, who had a stint with Spurs on loan last season.

Barça’s Player Management Challenge

Barcelona’s task of facilitating Kessie and Lenglet’s exit appears to be a complex one, with no conclusive agreements in sight. The club faces the challenge of navigating unconvincing offers while striving to finalize the proposed deals.

Youth Yet to Shine

Despite Fermín López and Lamine Yamal making their preseason debuts, five players from the reserve team who travelled to the US have yet to play. Xavi’s side includes promising talents such as goalkeeper Ander Astralaga, left-back Àlex Valle, midfielders Marc Casadó and Aleix Garrido, and Senegalese central defender Mikayil Faye. These individuals are eagerly awaiting their chance to impress in the final preseason friendly against AC Milan on American soil.