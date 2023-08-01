Chelsea and Barca Lock Horns for PSG Star Mbappe

The Tug of War: Chelsea and Barca in Race for PSG’s Stellar Mbappe

Chelsea Joins Hands-on Battle for Mbappe

In the pulsating heartbeat of football transfer tussles, Chelsea is understood to be leading a high-stakes player-plus-cash pursuit for Paris St Germain’s phenomenal 24-year-old, Kylian Mbappe. Insider whispers from the hallowed PSG quarters suggest that the Blues’ co-owner Todd Boehly is piecing together a deal to secure the French forward’s signature reveal The Independent. This could either result in a hefty payout this summer, or witness Mbappe walking away for a grand total of zero next year.

Barcelona Weighs In, Eyeing Swap Deal

In the sizzling transfer market saga, La Liga champions Barcelona is actively pursuing a player swap deal. This could turn the table in this high-octane quest for Mbappe’s services. Meanwhile, the French giants anticipate a renewed approach from Saudi club Al Hilal, who seemingly remain resolute to get the superstar on their side.

“Mbappe reportedly refused to even meet with an Al Hilal delegation in Paris last week,” as per reports. Apparently, the Saudi-based club was given the green light by PSG to engage with Mbappe after a record-breaking £259 million bid was placed earlier in the month.

The Real Madrid Conundrum

However, the persistent rumours of a potential move to Real Madrid further complicate the situation. Insiders are increasingly convinced that the French international has pre-emptively agreed to a free transfer to Los Blancos, securing a lucrative £138 million signing-on fee.

The Saudi League and Mbappe’s Contract Uncertainty

The Saudi league, with former Chelsea technical director Michael Emenalo leading the charge at its Player Acquisition Centre of Excellence (PACE), is also not backing down in their effort to secure Mbappe as their marquee player. The speculation intensified in June when it became evident that the French superstar would not extend his PSG contract until 2025.

His subsequent omission from the pre-season tour of Japan and South Korea amplified the signal of his impending departure. This opened the floodgates of interest in him, including a record-setting offer from Al Hilal.