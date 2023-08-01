West Ham’s Transfer Dilemma: Ward-Prowse Too Pricey?”

A Hammers’ Standoff: Ward-Prowse Transfer Limbo

In the land of football, West Ham find themselves caught in a transfer tempest. The Hammers, hot on the heels of a lucrative £105m departure of Declan Rice to Arsenal, are at loggerheads over the valuation of their targeted replacement, James Ward-Prowse. This news comes from reliable sources at The Guardian.

Caught in a Quandary

David Moyes, the club’s strategic helmsman, wishes to inject two midfield powerhouses into his squad. Ward-Prowse, the Southampton stalwart, has always been on his radar. Yet the Southern club demands a hefty £40m for their treasured asset. West Ham, however, remain staunch in their belief that the player is valued no more than £25m.

Simmering beneath the surface is a palpable tension between Moyes and the Hammers’ technical director, Tim Steidten. Insiders paint a picture of disarray, with Moyes yearning for players with Premier League pedigree, starkly opposing Steidten’s preferences.

The Midfield Muddle

The present midfield ensemble of West Ham comprises of Tomas Soucek, Flynn Downes, Conor Coventry, and Lucas Paquetá. The club realises the futility in thrusting Steidten’s targets upon Moyes and strives to support their manager.

There’s no denying the allure of Ward-Prowse’s prowess in set-piece execution for Moyes, especially in light of Southampton’s relegation and the player’s own desire for an exit. A potential deal involving Downes is even on the table, but the Hammers baulk at the prospect of splashing out the cash for the 28-year-old. They perceive a lack of resale value for Ward-Prowse, who would turn 29 in November. Additionally, his weekly wage of approximately £100,000 seems an overreach.

The Hunt Continues

With their sights set beyond Ward-Prowse, the Hammers have identified several potential targets. Manchester United’s Scott McTominay, Chelsea’s Conor Gallagher, Fulham’s João Palhinha, and Ajax’s Edson Álvarez, even Juventus’s Denis Zakaria, a loan prospect, are all in consideration.

A right-sided central defender also features prominently on Moyes’s list of desirables. A failed £20m bid for United’s Harry Maguire last week only fuels their search. Man City’s Taylor Harwood-Bellis, Chelsea’s Trevoh Chalobah, and Bayer Leverkusen’s Jonathan Tah are also reportedly in their sights.

Future Moves

West Ham are close to signing 19-year-old City winger Carlos Borges for £14m. A quest for a striker might also be on the horizon, contingent on the potential exits of Michail Antonio or Gianluca Scamacca. Scamacca, following a disappointing run since his £35.5m arrival last summer, seems set for a departure, despite the club turning down a £20m bid from Inter.

There’s no denying the tumultuous winds blowing through the Hammers’ sails. Only time will tell how they navigate this transfer storm.