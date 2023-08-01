Arsenal Midfielder Eyeing Burnley Move

Arsenal’s Lokonga: A Future at Burnley Beckons

As per information revealed by The Telegraph, Arsenal and Burnley are currently engaging in negotiations regarding the possibility of a season-long loan of the impressive midfielder, Albert Sambi Lokonga.

Lokonga: Anderlecht Prodigy Seeking Turf Moor Chance

A move to Turf Moor would offer Lokonga the chance to work again with his old mentor from Anderlecht, Vincent Kompany. The 23-year-old, who signed on for the Gunners in the summer of 2021 for a cool £15 million, has unfortunately failed to cement his place in Mikel Arteta’s first eleven. Lokonga was shipped out to Crystal Palace on loan for the latter half of the previous season, making a total of nine appearances in the Premier League.

Kompany, Lokonga’s old boss at Anderlecht, has compared the youngster’s ability to that of Manchester City legend Yaya Toure, and even vouched for his potential to Arteta before Arsenal decided to snap him up.

Lokonga’s Summer Setback

It’s important to note that Lokonga’s preparation for the new season has been hampered by a minor muscle issue, leading to his exclusion from Arsenal’s pre-season US tour. The competition for midfield positions at Arsenal has heated up, with the January signing of Jorginho, and the recent acquisitions of Kai Havertz and Declan Rice.

After shelling out an approximate £200 million on fresh talent in the form of Rice, Havertz, and Jurrien Timber, Arsenal are shifting their focus to offload peripheral squad members in the current transfer window.

A Tale of Two Loanees

As part of this clean-up operation, talks are ongoing over the future of defender Auston Trusty. According to Telegraph Sport, the front runners to secure Trusty’s services are Sheffield United. Trusty, a United States international, made quite an impression while on loan at Birmingham City last season.

Arsenal are open to letting Trusty go, either on a permanent transfer or a seasonal loan, and Championship sides such as Ipswich Town and Swansea City have expressed interest. Sheffield United, newly promoted to the Premier League, are currently leading the race for the 24-year-old, who bagged Birmingham’s ‘Player of the Season’ award last year. Trusty, despite signing for Arsenal in 2022, has yet to feature in a competitive game for the Gunners.