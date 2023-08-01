Forest and Milan’s Duel for Argentine Starlet

The Persistent Chase for Alejo Veliz: A Milan Narrative

Milan’s Unyielding Pursuit

The tenacious quest for Rosario Central’s striking jewel, born in 2003, Alejo Veliz, shows no signs of waning from Milan. Subsequent to their recent rendezvous with his agent, AC Milan appears primed to resolutely continue their chase. Indeed, it’s predicted that an opening proposal for the attacker could shortly be forthcoming from the esteemed Italian outfit, albeit speculated to be shy of his clause value, a cool 15 million euros. This report is brought to you via Sky Italia.

Milan’s efforts could see an acceleration thanks to a change in regulations. A non-EU spot has opened up, formerly filled by Loftus-Cheek. The new rules now equate English players to their EU counterparts, allowing Milan the room for a robust bid. Milan’s determination is commendable, particularly with the heat of the chase being intensified by interest from Torino and the English Nottingham Forest.

Who is Alejo Veliz?

The name Alejo Veliz may not yet be etched in the annals of Italian football history, but his destiny seems firmly set in the Azzurri direction. Carlitos Tevez, an Italian football veteran with Juventus and AC Milan under his belt, holds an unwavering belief in Veliz’s abilities. The rising star was given the starter’s jersey in 34 matches by Tevez during his 2022 tenure as Rosario Central’s coach, the year that marked Veliz’s dynamic breakout.

Without Tevez at the helm, Veliz’s performance didn’t falter but flourished. His impressive form, an average of nearly a goal every other game, was recorded with 11 goals in 23 games with Rosario in 2023. Further enhancing his pedigree, Veliz shone at the U20 World Cup with Argentina last June, scoring three times in four matches against Uzbekistan, Guatemala, and New Zealand.

Physically formidable and right-footed, Veliz presents himself as a Giroud-like deputy in the Rossoneri squad, sharing an equal prowess in aerial duels.

Alejo Veliz: A Closer Look at His Stats

Alejo Veliz, the robust striker standing at 1.86m, hails from Bernardo de Irigoyen, Argentina, and has his roots in Rosario Central’s youth sector. Already making his mark in Argentina’s minor national teams (3 goals in 9 appearances for the U20), Veliz has clocked 61 appearances for the Gialloblù club, netting an impressive 19 goals along with 2 assists.

Milan, Torino, and Forest, the contest for this potential future superstar is heating up. It will indeed be intriguing to see which club finally snaps up this dynamic forward. One thing is clear, though, Alejo Veliz is a name to watch out for in the football world.