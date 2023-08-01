Sadio Mane’s Difficult Farewell to Bayern Munich

Sadio Mane’s Bitter Farewell to Bayern Munich

Off to New Pastures

On the brink of an official move to the Saudi Pro League club, Al-Nassr, Sadio Mane carries a sense of discontent from his abrupt exit at Bayern Munich. After an impactful season with the Bundesliga titans, the 31-year-old Senegalese forward is set to link arms with world-class players like Cristiano Ronaldo and Marcelo Brozovic.

Reports from Sky Sport Germany, verified by Football Transfers, indicate Mane underwent his medical in Dubai. An unveiling of the forward as an Al-Nassr player is expected imminently, on a deal purported to run until 2027.

“I Wanted to Prove it to Everyone”

Mane leaves a significant footprint in the Bundesliga, where he netted 12 times and provided five key assists in the previous season. However, his exit has been tinged with sadness. Sharing his sentiments with Florian Plettenberg from Sky Sport Germany, Mane voiced, “Leaving FC Bayern hurts me. I would have wished for a different ending. I know that I could have helped the team this season. I wanted to prove it to everyone this season. Nevertheless, I only wish the club and the fans the best for the future.”

A Tumultuous Time at Bayern

The Senegalese’s tenure at Bayern was not without controversy. A notable incident that flooded media outlets was his suspension following a reported altercation with team-mate Leroy Sane. This event occurred after a bitter 3-0 loss to Manchester City in the Champions League.

Mane’s move from Liverpool to Bayern last summer held promise, but unfortunately, an untimely fibula injury sidelined him, costing him his place in the starting lineup and participation in the World Cup.

Manager Thomas Tuchel did not mince words, expressing his disappointment with Mane’s performance. Tuchel stated, “Basically, Sadio had an unsatisfactory season and fell short of expectations,” further highlighting the stiff competition with Kingsley Coman and Serge Gnabry. Mane, aware of Tuchel’s views and the club’s opinion, was left to face a difficult reality.

Last season’s tally of 12 goals for Mane was a significant dip, his lowest since shining for Metz in Ligue 2 during the 2011/12 campaign. This dip in form has led to his imminent transfer to the Saudi Pro League, a change in scenery that could provide a fresh start for the Senegalese striker.