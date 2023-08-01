Spurs Plan Unexpected Loan Move As Kane Replacement

The Road to North London: An Ambitious Plan

Under the firm steer of their manager, Ange Postecoglou, Tottenham Hotspur’s sights are reportedly set on Romelu Lukaku, Chelsea’s sturdy forward. The man from north London has outlined a daring prospect to draft in Lukaku on loan, provided the current negotiations with Bayern Munich pave the way for Harry Kane’s departure.

Postecoglou’s keen eye had earlier spotted the talent in Kyogo Furuhashi, the shining star of Celtic. However, Furuhashi dashed such hopes by sealing a new deal with his Scottish club.

The Belgian international, Lukaku, reportedly has a growing itch to depart from the Blues this summer, with a five-year contract and a weekly wage packet of £400,000 in his crosshairs.

The Offer Spurs Are Willing to Make

However, if whispers from Football Transfers hold any truth, Spurs are currently in a position to offer Lukaku a weekly wage of only £300,000 for a one-season loan sans an option to buy. But Postecoglou seems convinced that the seasoned striker fits the bill perfectly to step into Kane’s boots, owing to his invaluable Premier League experience that eliminates any adjustment period.

As disclosed last month, Tottenham are also eyeing Ivan Toney for a long-term acquisition for the 2024/25 season and beyond, with the January transfer window as a viable alternative.

A Shift in Strategy if Kane Moves

Should Kane bid adieu this transfer window, sources reveal that Tottenham might promote Richarlison to their first-choice striker. However, Lukaku’s prospects as an alternative are also under the scanner.

The Lilywhites boss has always held a soft spot for Furuhashi, the Scottish Premiership sensation. Initial talks were in full swing before Postecoglou made his switch to Tottenham. However, the tide turned when the Japan international renewed his contract at Celtic earlier in July, committing to the club until 2027.

The Kane Dilemma

This development shadows the news of Bayern Munich falling considerably short of Tottenham’s hefty valuation for Kane. The two clubs’ representatives held a meeting in London to discuss Kane’s future. The chasm in valuation remains vast, with the German giants offering a figure that falls £20 million short of Spurs’ asking price, as reported by Sky Sports.

Still, hope springs eternal, at least from Bayern’s viewpoint. The communication channels remain open, leaving room for further negotiations.

The Premier League heavyweights reportedly slapped a price tag of £100 million on Kane. The player himself seems amenable to discussing personal terms if both clubs can strike a harmonious deal.

A successful move would invariably entail Bayern shattering their transfer record. Their current record stands at £68.5 million for Lucas Hernandez from Atletico Madrid, a figure that would be dwarfed by any deal for Kane.