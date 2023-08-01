Arsenal Set To Miss Out On Payday, As Inter Move On

A Bitter Arsenal Twist in the €40m Saga

An unforeseen turn of events has seen Arsenal’s hefty €40m purse strings potentially thwarted. According to emerging reports, Inter Milan have abruptly halted their chase for Folarin Balogun, the 21-year-old Arsenal prodigy, instead casting their net towards West Ham United’s Gianluca Scamacca.

The Balogun Plot Thickens

The Hale End academy alumnus, Balogun, had been widely anticipated to bid farewell to Arsenal this summer. His path to regular play was barred by the likes of Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah, and further complicated by Kai Havertz’s recent arrival. The widespread expectation had been that the North London window of opportunity would be firmly closing, with the Inter Milan door creaking open.

Inter Milan, no stranger to a striker reshuffle following the departure of Edin Dzeko to Fenerbahce and the conclusion of Romelu Lukaku’s tenure, had seemingly set their sights on the young Gunner. The Belgian dynamo, Lukaku, was anticipated to permanently wear the Nerazzurri colours, but negotiations came to a screeching halt as he danced with the prospect of a Juventus deal. A twist that hinted at Balogun being next in line for the San Siro crown.

The Price Tag Predicament

With Balogun as a strong contender, and the likes of Alvaro Morata ruled out, Inter’s shortlist appeared to narrow down to the USMNT star and Udinese’s Beto. Nevertheless, Fabrizio Romano’s revelations unveiled that talks between Arsenal and Inter were abruptly abandoned due to a pricing stalemate.

While it’s a common consensus in Italian media that Arsenal’s asking price for Balogun hovers around €40m, Sky Sports UK begs to differ, placing the figure at a staggering €60m. It’s this discrepancy that has seemingly placed a stumbling block in Balogun’s summer plans.

Inter Sets Sights on Scamacca

In the wake of the Balogun saga, Inter have swiftly adjusted its crosshairs to West Ham’s Gianluca Scamacca. An opening salvo of €25m was swiftly rebuffed by the Hammers. Despite a challenging Premier League stint last season, where injuries limited his appearances and the spotlight was stolen by Michail Antonio, Scamacca remains a coveted commodity.

Once a force in Serie A with 16 goals in his belt, his Premier League tenure has been a stark contrast, registering just three league goals last term. Despite the adversities, Scamacca could be the answer to Inter’s striker conundrum.

As the summer transfer period continues to generate shockwaves, Arsenal’s €40m dreams remain in limbo, with Inter Milan’s attention veering elsewhere. Only time will tell how this dramatic narrative unfolds.