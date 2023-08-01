Brighton Young Goalkeeper Signs New Deal Ahead Of Loan Move

A New Horizon for Rushworth

Brighton’s Carl Rushworth has penned a new contract, setting the scene for his forthcoming journey to the Championship. The tale is that he’s on his way to Wales, heading to Swansea on loan. The information comes courtesy of trusted sources at Football Insider.

In January 2022, Rushworth secured his place at Brighton until 2025 with a contract extension. Now, the stage is set for another amendment to his terms, marking his departure to the Championship stage. The young shot-stopper had a couple of years remaining on his Brighton deal when the latest contract came into play. The journey at the Championship level beckons, and what better place to do so than with the Swans?

At just 22, the English goalkeeper has already sparked interest and expectations around the south coast. Yet, Brighton’s bench strength in goalkeeping is seeing an upgrade.

Brighton’s Goalkeeping Corps Strengthens

Bart Verbruggen’s recent inclusion to Roberto De Zerbi’s squad has bolstered the options for Brighton between the sticks. With Jason Steele and Robert Sanchez at disposal, the Seagulls appear sorted for the goalkeeping role.

On the other hand, Swansea’s head honcho, Michael Duff, is on the lookout for fresh blood in the goalkeeping department. With Andy Fisher as his only seasoned and match-ready goalkeeper for the upcoming campaign, Duff’s search for a new keeper appears to end with Rushworth.

An Impressive Track Record

Rushworth’s previous spell was with Lincoln City, a League One side. During his tenure, the 22-year-old left a significant mark, boasting 46 appearances across all competitions, and an impressive tally of 20 clean sheets.

Rushworth’s past glories also reflect in his stint with Walsall. He secured 11 clean sheets in 43 games during the 2021-22 campaign, aiding Walsall’s 16th place finish in League Two.

The International Call-up

The year 2019 saw Rushworth earn his first international stripes. He got the nod from Paul Simpson, who selected him for England’s U19 squad for the UEFA European U19 Championship qualifiers. The opponents: Luxembourg, Macedonia, and Bosnia and Herzegovina. Although he didn’t get game time, it marked an important milestone in his journey.

Fast forward to last month, Rushworth got his first taste of youth international football. Making his debut for England U21’s against Japan, the young Brighton goalkeeper added another feather to his cap.

Thus begins a new chapter in Rushworth’s journey, as the promise of Championship football and Swansea City awaits him. Time will tell if this adventure shapes him into the exciting prospect that Brighton anticipates him to be.