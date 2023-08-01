Forest Set Their Price For Golden Boy

Johnson, the Golden Boy of Nottingham Forest, in Demand

No doubt, Nottingham Forest’s talent factory, once again, is under the spotlight. With eyes set on Brennan Johnson, one of Forest’s shining stars, clubs are prepared to table big-money offers. As reported by Football Insider, an astronomical figure upwards of £40 million could tempt the Midland giants into parting ways with their 22-year-old prodigy.

The Prodigy that Money Could Buy

Although Johnson’s departure isn’t part of Forest’s plan, a well-structured offer may prove persuasive. Funds to bolster their ranks with additional summer signings might just tip the scales. For those who believe in Johnson’s star quality, the temptation to secure his services will be hard to resist.

Persistence from Brentford

Brentford, despite having two offers rebuffed this summer for Johnson, a long-term target, seem undeterred. With a two-year tracking record of the Wales international under their belt, they are expected to put forward another bid. Their pursuit has been nothing if not dogged.

Competition for Johnson’s Signature Heats Up

While Brentford might have been tracking the young talent for some time, they aren’t the only ones eyeing him. Football Insider also revealed that Johnson is a significant target for Aston Villa. The Villans have expressed interest in Johnson, further heating up the competition for his signature.

To add fuel to the fire, Everton, West Ham, and Tottenham are also rumoured to be monitoring Johnson’s growth after his promising first stint in the Premier League. This growing interest underscores the magnitude of Johnson’s potential.

A Bright Future Ahead

Johnson, who penned a new four-year contract in 2022, has a deal running till June 2026 at the City Ground. His debut season in the top-flight ended on a high note, contributing to Forest’s survival with ten goals and three assists in 44 games across all formats.

The youngster, having made his way through the ranks at City Ground, has clocked up 105 senior appearances, with a record of 29 goals and 12 assists. These numbers only highlight Johnson’s consistent performance, even as he continues to develop.

Potential Record-Breaker

If Johnson’s departure does materialise, it’s almost certain to be a record-breaking deal for Forest. The previous benchmark was set in 2017 when Britt Assombalonga moved to Middlesbrough. It seems Johnson might not only break records on the pitch but off it as well. The tale of Brennan Johnson, the Forest golden boy, promises to be one for the ages.