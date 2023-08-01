Report: £50m Arsenal Deal Nears Completion

A Fresh Chapter in Arsenal’s Partnership with Emirates

The north London club, Arsenal, are in the final stages of sealing a remarkable deal with Emirates, their front-of-shirt sponsor since 2006. This huge deal would extend an already fruitful relationship between the two parties.

A Journey Worth Millions

Emirates, the United Arab Emirates-based airline company, has been synonymous with Arsenal’s brand image. Their partnership began in 2006 and blossomed into one of football’s most recognizable relationships. The most recent agreement, a six-year pact penned in 2018, was worth an eye-watering £40 million per season.

With the current deal set to expire next summer, negotiations have taken place to extend the relationship under even more lucrative terms. It’s understood that the new agreement will be worth as much as £50 million per season to Arsenal, equating them to Liverpool’s Standard Chartered deal.

This new deal brings in a significant boost for Arsenal, a club striving to regain its former glory. An official announcement regarding this huge deal is anticipated as early as this week.

Emirates Cup: A Perfect Platform

Both Arsenal and Emirates see their pre-season fixture against Monaco in the Emirates Cup on Wednesday evening (August 2) as the ideal occasion to consolidate their relationship and publicize the extension of their sponsorship deal.

In addition to the front-of-shirt sponsorship, Emirates also holds the naming rights to Arsenal’s stadium since 2012, paying £4 million annually for their name gracing the 60,700-capacity venue. This deal runs until 2028 and won’t change along with the new shirt sponsorship agreement.

Impact on Arsenal’s Revenue

The huge deal and improved terms will significantly uplift Arsenal’s commercial revenue for the 2023/24 season onwards. This comes at a time when the club reported commercial revenue of £141 million in their latest 2021/22 accounts.

Conclusion

This renewal between Arsenal and Emirates is more than just a sponsorship; it’s a testament to a longstanding relationship. As both parties look set to continue this partnership, it symbolizes a significant step in Arsenal’s journey towards future success.