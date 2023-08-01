Man Utd’s Henderson Caught in Limbo with Nottingham Forest

Dean Henderson and Nottingham Forest: A £20m Transfer on Hold

The highly-anticipated transfer of Dean Henderson from Man Utd to Nottingham Forest is now facing complications, with injury throwing a spanner into the works. After an impressive loan spell with Nottingham Forest, Henderson was earmarked for a permanent switch. However, lingering concerns over his fitness remain a critical stumbling block.

The Priority Signing

Despite the setbacks, Nottingham Forest’s priority signing during what has been an otherwise quiet transfer window is still Dean Henderson. The 26-year-old’s move continues to be a significant focus for Steve Cooper’s side, especially following his first-choice position as a shot-stopper last season.

Discussions between Nottingham Forest and Man Utd are well underway. An initial £15 million fee has been proposed, but this figure could rise to £20 million once all add-ons are accounted for. Furthermore, Man Utd is keen to include a sell-on clause in any potential permanent deal, adding an extra layer of complexity to the negotiations.

A Season Cut Short

Dean Henderson’s previous season at the City Ground was promising but ended on a sour note. An injury forced Nottingham Forest to add Paris Saint-Germain star Keylor Navas on loan after the England international had kept six clean sheets in 20 games. The thigh injury, suffered in January, eventually led to surgery later in the 2022-23 campaign.

While Henderson was originally targeting a pre-season return, he has yet to feature in any of Man Utd’s warm-up games, and with less than two weeks to go until the new season, time is of the essence. His contract with Man Utd, earning him a reported £100,000-a-week, will not expire until June 2025.

The Goalkeeping Dilemma

Nottingham Forest’s current situation leaves them with only Wayne Hennessey and Ethan Horvath at the City Ground. The Red Devils were initially reluctant to release Henderson due to David de Gea’s exit, but the signing of Andre Onana seems to have assuaged their concerns.

Looking Ahead

With a first Premier League game against Arsenal on 12 August, Nottingham Forest will hope to finalise their goalkeeping plans soon. Will the Dean Henderson move to Nottingham Forest materialise, or will injury woes and negotiation complexities lead to further delays? Only time will tell.