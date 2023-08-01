Man Utd’s New Sensation Hojlund: Why Was He Fifth Choice?

Man Utd’s Striker Search

Rasmus Hojlund’s recent transfer to Manchester United raised many eyebrows. What seemed like a highly coveted move was revealed to be a little more complicated. Hojlund was indeed Erik ten Hag’s fifth-choice option for Man Utd, the Dutchman’s preference listing Victor Osimhen, Harry Kane, Dusan Vlahovic, and Ivan Toney first.

Hojlund Over Others: Why?

The club’s limited funds during this chaotic summer, combined with an ongoing takeover saga, shaped Ten Hag’s final decision. While other deals couldn’t be reached, Hojlund emerged as the sensible choice, with Man Utd committing a £72million investment in the promising youngster.

Scouting Report:

Non-Penalty Goals per 90 minutes: 0.4472

Non-Penalty Expected Goals (xG) per 90 minutes: 0.4784

Total Shots per 90 minutes: 2.6556

Assists per 90 minutes: 0.1041

Pass Completion Percentage: 73.1%

Progressive Passes per 90 minutes: 1.8259

Successful Take-Ons per 90 minutes: 1.3783

Aerials Won per 90 minutes: 1.6240

Playing Time across Seasons:

2020-2021: Played for FC Copenhagen in the Danish Superliga, appearing in 4 matches.

2021-2022: Split the season between FC Copenhagen and Sturm Graz in the Austrian Bundesliga, playing 15 and 13 matches respectively.

2022-2023: Played for Sturm Graz and then moved to Atalanta in Serie A, appearing in 5 and 32 matches respectively.

Performance Highlights:

Goals Scored: 8 in total across three seasons.

Assists: 5 assists in total.

Shots: 105 shots with 50 on target.

A Deal Under Pressure

The transfer, which saw Hojlund decline talks with Paris Saint-Germain to favour a move to Man Utd, has brought immense pressure upon Ten Hag. The reign of the Premier League giants hangs in the balance, with much depending on how well this Denmark international performs.

Hojlund’s Desire for Man Utd

Hojlund’s inclination to join Man Utd over Ligue 1 champions PSG made headlines. His boyhood support for the Red Devils and the chance to become Man Utd’s first-choice number nine were likely influential. As revealed by Fabrizio Romano, Hojlund’s refusal to negotiate with PSG highlighted his commitment to joining Ten Hag’s team at Man Utd.

The Coming Days: A New Era for Man Utd

The transfer, now complete, is set to usher in a new era for Man Utd. Hojlund will be officially unveiled as a Manchester club player in the coming days, capping off an extraordinary transfer window filled with twists and turns.