From Liverpool Snub to Man City’s Top Target: Jeremy Doku’s Rise

Moussa Diaby’s Aston Villa Transfer Opens Doors at Man City

In the ever-frenetic world of football transfers, opportunities open and close like a flash. For Aston Villa, Moussa Diaby was their prized acquisition, brushing aside competition from Al Nassr, and Jeremy Doku was considered only a secondary option.

But Doku, who once rejected Liverpool, is now a top priority for Manchester City as they search for a worthy successor to Riyad Mahrez.

Mahrez’s Departure Leaves Big Shoes to Fill

Riyad Mahrez, 32, has recently joined Saudi Arabian side Al Ahli in a £30m deal, and will line up with stars like Allan Saint-Maximin and Roberto Firmino. Mahrez’s consistency at the Etihad, scoring at least 12 goals in each of his five years with Man City, has left the club looking for a top-tier replacement.

EXCLUSIVE: Manchester City now add Jeremy Doku to the list to replace Riyad Mahrez as new winger 🚨🔵 #MCFC Alongside Michael Olise (who’s in both City and Chelsea lists), Doku is one of the priority names being considered by Man City. pic.twitter.com/79NG2fiENm — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 1, 2023

Guardiola’s Hunt: A New Right Wing Superstar

While Bernardo Silva has proven his worth against tougher opponents, Man City and Guardiola’s vision demands a direct replacement for Mahrez. Names like Michael Olise from Crystal Palace and Barcelona’s Raphinha have been linked, but it seems that the winds have shifted towards Jeremy Doku.

The right-footed Belgian international, who plays on the right wing like Mahrez, had a breakthrough campaign with Rennes, scoring seven goals in all competitions. He’s viewed as the right candidate to continue Mahrez’s legacy.

Liverpool Missed the Chance, Can Man City Seal the Deal?

Doku’s history is intriguing, being once heavily pursued by Liverpool as a long-term successor to Sadio Mane. Back in 2018, he even visited Anfield to discuss a move but eventually chose Rennes. Liverpool has kept an eye on Doku, but new signings have kept them from making a decisive move.

Now, with Mahrez gone, Guardiola has the opportunity to do what Klopp and Liverpool couldn’t.

Conclusion: Man City’s Astute Moves

Man City’s keen eye for talent has once again brought them to the threshold of an exciting transfer. With the void left by Mahrez, Doku seems like the ideal candidate to fill those shoes.

Whether it’s the allure of working under Guardiola or the chance to play for a title contender, Doku’s potential move to Man City could be the making of yet another star. Only time will tell if City can capitalise on what Liverpool missed.