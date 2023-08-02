Premier League Giants in Pursuit of Frankfurt’s Jesper Lindstrom

The Battle for Lindstrom: Arsenal and Liverpool’s Pursuit of the Bundesliga Ace

Lindstrom’s Desire to Depart

The whispers from the transfer market suggest that 23-year-old Danish dynamo, Jesper Lindstrom, is itching for a move away from Eintracht Frankfurt this summer. The rumour mill churned out these tidbits of information last month and now, Premier League giants Liverpool and Arsenal have reportedly initiated contact with Eintracht over the availability of the midfielder.

Premier League Interest Intensifies

The enthralling race for Lindstrom is not confined within Anfield and the Emirates, as Newcastle and Tottenham have also been suggested as potential suitors. However, the Gunners and the Reds are currently the frontrunners in this hotly contested chase. According to reports from Danish newspaper, Ekstra Bladet, both Liverpool and Arsenal have already approached Eintracht expressing their interest in Lindstrom. He’s been an essential piece in the Frankfurt squad since his move from Danish side Brondby just two years ago.

Competition Beyond the Premier League

This fierce bidding war is not limited to the English top flight. Serie A stalwarts Juventus and Inter Milan are also reportedly keen on the young Dane, increasing the complexity of this transfer saga. RB Leipzig also tried their luck earlier this summer, with a €25m bid for Lindstrom, which was swiftly rebuffed.

Lindstrom’s Legacy and Future

Lindstrom’s enviable CV lists 77 appearances for Eintracht across all competitions. He played a vital role in securing the Europa League trophy in 2021/22 and previously clinched the Danish title in his final season with Brondby.

Honoured as the Bundesliga Rookie of the Season in his debut season, Lindstrom has been consistently impressive in the German top flight, contributing to nine goal involvements in each of his last two seasons (12 goals, 6 assists).

Liverpool’s Potential Advantage

Liverpool may find themselves at an advantageous position in this competitive chase for Lindstrom, largely due to their newly appointed sporting director, Jorg Schmadtke. His extensive experience within German football could provide an edge for the Reds in understanding and acquiring the Bundesliga talent.

With current disagreements over the valuation of Southampton’s Romeo Lavia, Liverpool are assessing potential alternatives. Lindstrom, with his 10 caps for Denmark, could offer a different, more attacking presence in their midfield.

No matter which way this transfer saga unfolds, it is undeniable that Lindstrom’s next career move will be a key storyline to follow in this transfer window.