‘Prices Too High’, West Ham Make New Transfer Plans

Hammers Reconsider Their Pursuit of Ward-Prowse

As the fluid dynamics of the transfer market continue to simmer, the Hammers have made a strategic retreat. Their quest for Southampton’s talismanic skipper, James Ward-Prowse, has been relinquished. Sky Sports reports that the hefty asking price demanded by the Championship outfit has caused West Ham to shift their gaze elsewhere.

Southampton’s Price Tag – A Stumbling Block

Earlier in the summer, the Hammers’ £20m bid for the 28-year-old midfield marshal was rebuffed. Anticipations were rife for a bolstered bid, but the East London club has decided to manoeuvre in a different direction. The gaping hole left by Declan Rice’s £105m shift to Arsenal last month remains a pressing concern, but evidently, Ward-Prowse won’t be the solution.

BREAKING: West Ham have decided to walk away from deal for James Ward-Prowse. ❌ pic.twitter.com/bMuJysLZdD — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) August 1, 2023

Russell Martin, Southampton’s gaffer, has openly conceded that the Saints’ upcoming Championship season may kick-off, interestingly against Sheffield Wednesday this Friday, with several players gone by August’s end.

The Hammers’ Transfer Conundrum

West Ham’s pursuit of new blood has been fraught with obstacles. A £40m advance for Chelsea and England’s midfield dynamo, Conor Gallagher, was likewise turned down. The 23-year-old, with two years remaining on his Stamford Bridge contract, is purportedly on the Blues’ extension list.

In the wake of the Gallagher bid’s rejection, the Hammers have yet to mount a second attempt. The reluctance to ramp up their bid at this stage is palpable.

Exploring Other Avenues

Among the alternatives, Fulham’s Joao Palhinha remains a possibility. Yet, the deal is tainted with complexities — a shoulder injury plaguing the player, and the Craven Cottage club’s asking price adding to the mix.

Informal discourse with Manchester United suggests Scott McTominay may be another potential target. However, the cost of acquiring the Scottish midfielder could well supersede West Ham’s financial capabilities.

Looking Forward

Navigating the transfer whirlpool is never an easy task. West Ham’s ongoing saga in their bid to augment their ranks paints a vivid picture of the challenges involved. It’s a high-stakes game, and the Hammers need to play their cards right to fortify their squad before the summer window shuts.