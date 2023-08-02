An Encore for Evans at United

A wisp of the past resurfaces amidst the roars at Old Trafford, as Northern Irish international, Jonny Evans, inches ever closer to inking a one-year deal with Manchester United reveal Belfast Telegraph. At 35, this seasoned centre-back has caught the attention of manager Erik ten Hag, making a compelling case for an extended tenure during the pre-season.

A United Prodigy Returns

Evans, a United academy graduate, graced the pitch in the iconic red jersey nearly 200 times before setting off to West Bromwich Albion in 2015. With three Premier League crowns and the coveted 2008 Champions League title under his belt from his maiden stint, he returns brimming with veteran wisdom and a record that speaks volumes.

Prowess Beyond Years

Upon parting ways with Leicester City, Evans found a haven back at United, albeit in a short-term agreement. His journey began anew amidst the energetic under-21s, his experience shining through in friendly encounters with Lyon, Wrexham and Borussia Dortmund.

Erik ten Hag’s eyes sparkle when he speaks of Evans, lauding his leadership, defensive expertise, and ease at playing from the back. With Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez as the go-to centre-back duo and Victor Lindelof providing a reliable backup, Evans’ addition could bolster the squad depth, given potential exits and recent releases.

Beyond Expectations

Evans’ pre-season performance not only surpassed expectations but also ignited whispers of a more extended contract. The Belfast Telegraph also reports a surge in United insiders predicting a lasting stay for this seasoned stalwart.

A Teammate’s Perspective

Evans’ Northern Ireland teammate, Steven Davis, speaks highly of his abilities: “Having played with him for so many years I know the quality he possesses and what he brings with his experience to a dressing room.”

Davis adds, “I’m sure that was noticed quite early on having been away from the club for a few years. I wouldn’t put it past him extending his stay there beyond pre-season.”

In his eyes, Evans’ departure surprised many, given his talent, and his return is seen as a welcome move. Davis believes that, “It is a player every one rates very highly.”