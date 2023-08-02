The Race for Alex Scott: Bournemouth and Wolves in Tussle

The Tug of War for Alex Scott Continues: Bristol City’s Midfield Maestro

The Chase for The Championship Starlet

Bournemouth, resolute in their pursuit, have resuscitated negotiations with Bristol City. The aim? To secure the promising Alex Scott, a lynchpin in Bristol City’s midfield. The staggering £25 million proposition testifies to their conviction in the 19-year-old’s prodigious talent. A fascinating saga unravelling from reports in the Daily Mail.

Wolverhampton Wanderers, also smitten by the footballing finesse of young Scott, have tasted rejection earlier this month. The Midlands club’s £22m entreaty was dismissed outright, their valuation falling short of Bristol City’s expectations.

Wolves and Bournemouth Stumble at The High Price Tag

In an initial bid, Wolves offered £18m, only to be rebuffed by the Championship club. An augmented proposal did little to warm relations. It appears, to lure Scott from the comforts of Ashton Gate, the chequebook needs to be exercised a touch more generously.

Notably, Bournemouth, undeterred by their £15m bid dismissal last week, have remained tenacious. Yet Bristol City’s resolve remains unflinching: their talismanic prodigy shan’t depart for a penny less than £25m.

A Sterling Season Raises Interest from Football’s Giants

Scott, still in the infancy of his career at 19, captivated many with an extraordinary season at Ashton Gate, racking up 42 league appearances. His sparkling performances have not just drawn the admiration of Wolves and Bournemouth. West Ham United and Italian heavyweights Inter Milan have also reportedly been monitoring the rising star.

Bristol City’s Clear Stance

With two years still left on his contract, Bristol City are not hard-pressed for a sale. Boss Nigel Pearson unambiguously conveyed the club’s standpoint to BBC Radio Bristol, quoting, “We’ve made our stance quite clear as a football club and that is for somebody to gain the opportunity to talk to him, we’re talking about £25m.”

Pearson continued, “What they fail to understand is we don’t want to sell him, that’s the way we’re pricing him the way that we are. Actually, since seeing him at the start of pre-season we should be asking £30m for him, never mind £25m.” Pearson concluded with a stern warning that any sale below the stated price would be met with severe displeasure.

The young midfielder’s fate is a captivating story in the making. As the summer transfer window continues, Alex Scott remains a highly coveted prize.