Spurs in Pursuit of Fulham’s Adarabioyo

Tottenham’s Defensive Reinforcement Looms

According to Football London, Tottenham Hotspur is on the brink of making a bid for Fulham’s defender, Tosin Adarabioyo. With only a dozen days to the curtain-raising encounter with Brentford for the 2023/24 Premier League season, the Spurs are yet to fortify their backline.

Despite the defensive calamities from the last season lingering into their pre-season, Spurs’ management, under the watchful eye of Ange Postecoglou, is striving to enhance their centre-back options. The necessity for new defenders is underscored by the fact that Spurs conceded 63 goals in the previous Premier League campaign.

Potential Arrivals at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Rumours abound regarding the potential inclusions to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Names from Bundesliga like Edmond Tapsoba and Micky van de Ven have been associated with a move to Spurs. However, Adarabioyo of Fulham has been catching significant attention.

Discussions with Bayer Leverkusen and Wolfsburg regarding Tapsoba and Van de Ven remain ongoing, leaving both players with their existing clubs for now. Meanwhile, Adarabioyo, whose contract with Craven Cottage is winding down, is increasingly becoming a focal point of Tottenham’s interest.

Adarabioyo – The Fulham Star in Demand

Monaco has joined the growing list of clubs showing interest in the highly-rated Fulham defender. However, Adarabioyo is reportedly interested in donning the Spurs jersey should an offer materialise, a sentiment previously reported by Football London.

A product of Man City’s footballing nursery, Adarabioyo carved a name for himself in the Championship with West Brom and Blackburn Rovers. An experienced Premier League contender with Fulham, he started 23 top-flight matches for Marco Silva’s men in the last season.

With a towering 6ft 5in stature and commendable defensive skills, Adarabioyo’s impeccable ball control and passing also make him a fitting player for Postecouglou’s strategic blueprint in north London.

The Value Proposition of Adarabioyo’s Acquisition

Valued at £14million by Transfermarkt, the potential acquisition of the former England Under-19 international could spell a profitable deal for Spurs. A particular advantage for Tottenham in signing Adarabioyo is his classification as a homegrown player, something that the club has found challenging due to their existing roster of non-homegrown players.

Fulham, expecting to part ways with Adarabioyo, has bolstered their backline with the addition of Calvin Bassey, acquired from Ajax for £19.3million. This move could signal the green light for Adarabioyo’s SW6 exit ahead of the new season.

Additional Spurs Defensive Targets

Crystal Palace’s Marc Guehi and Joachim Andersen, along with Barcelona’s Clement Lenglet, a previous loanee, are also on Tottenham’s radar. The Lilywhites had also planned a £3million deal for Blackburn Rovers’ Ashley Phillips, with arrangements in place for the youngster’s tour of Asia. However, the deal reportedly stalled due to a significant increase in add-ons.

Spurs’ Commitment to Strengthening Defence

Postecoglou has been forthright about the need to augment Spurs’ central defensive options, stating on the club’s Asia-Pacific summer tour, “Yeah, I think that’s definitely our intention, absolutely. We’ve been working on it for a while and we’ll definitely try to get it done as quickly as possible.”

Postecoglou also hinted at further adjustments before the closure of the transfer window, “Every day we have together, every game like last night, it gives you clarity about certain things and there’s no doubt that the squad will be whittled down and there will be some more changes between now and probably the end of the transfer window.”

The Clock Ticks for Tottenham

With the kick-off to the new campaign drawing closer, it’s high time for Spurs to enact their plans. Adarabioyo’s possible arrival could signal a turning point in their defensive woes. All eyes are now on the club’s management to make the necessary strides in the transfer market to facilitate a strong start to the forthcoming season.