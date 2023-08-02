The Manchester City Prodigy Set to Grace the Dutch Stage

A Blow for Moyes: The Ajax Swoop

Carlos Borges, the scintillating talent from Manchester City, is teetering on the brink of a striking €20 million transition to the Eredivisie giants, Ajax, much to the disappointment of West Ham United, as per The Athletic. The Hammers had initially been the favourites to secure the services of this promising prodigy. However, in a dramatic twist, the Dutch club swooped in, outflanking David Moyes’ side.

As the only Premier League outfit still to make a first-team summer acquisition with the season’s kick-off looming, West Ham’s failure to land Borges resonates as a bitter blow for Moyes.

A Dutch Opportunity Beckons

Under the terms of this impending deal, City cleverly maintains a buyback clause and secures a 20% sell-on provision, ensuring potential future gains. The 19-year-old is soon to complete his medical examination in Amsterdam, effectively signalling the final phase of this lucrative move.

A Glistening Record Left Behind

It’s noteworthy that Borges has not yet debuted in the senior City squad despite amassing an astonishing 29 goals in just 33 appearances last season. Not only did he finish as the Premier League 2’s top scorer, but he has also earned accolades at the international level, representing Portugal in the under-19 tier.

Leaving the English stage for now, Borges is set to become the newest member of Ajax’s squad, reinforcing their youthful ranks. His move marks another City academy graduate’s exit, though not without an extraordinary legacy etched in the annals of Premier League 2.