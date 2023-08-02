Leeds United Target Man United’s Williams for League Comeback

The Rising Prospect of Brandon Williams: Leeds United’s Potential New Asset

In the relentless whirlwind of Premier League football, Leeds United is said to be setting their sights on a new prospect – Manchester United’s Brandon Williams, according to a report from The Independent.

Leeds’ Ambitious Plans

Facing the fierce challenges of the Premier League, Leeds United aims to fortify their ranks by securing the services of Brandon Williams. The club recognises the significant potential in the 22-year-old full-back, whose productive pre-season is drawing admiration, despite his limited opportunities at Old Trafford.

During the 2021-22 season, Williams honed his skills under the watchful eye of Daniel Farke during a loan spell at Norwich City. Now, Leeds could potentially offer Williams the chance to showcase his talents regularly within their dynamic first-team.

Manchester United’s Tactical Shift

Concurrently, United are said to be favouring permanent squad exits, spearheaded by their manager Erik ten Hag, as he meticulously works towards reshaping his squad. This strategic move would free up much-needed funds to secure their desired targets.

One such acquisition plan involves Fiorentina’s Moroccan ace Sofyan Amrabat, requiring a hefty £50m. Hence, players such as Williams, who are currently available for transfer, could provide the financial leeway to manoeuvre this deal.

However, a successful transfer will also hinge on Williams’ personal readiness to transition into a lower division, and much remains to be seen about this move’s final outcome.