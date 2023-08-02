Fulham Win Race for Everton’s Gray

Everton’s Gray on the Verge of Fulham Move

A momentous occasion is brewing in the Premier League as Fulham appear poised to snag Everton winger Demarai Gray. Reports have reached insiders that Gray has agreed on personal terms with the London-based club, while talks between Fulham and Everton are in the advanced stages.

Gray’s Goodison Park Exit: The Details

The 27-year-old Gray is currently taking a break from Everton training, given official leave to explore a potential transfer. A deal is yet to be finalised between the two clubs, but sources close to the negotiations report that a breakthrough is near.

Earlier this week, information surfaced that Fulham faced competition from Crystal Palace and even Saudi Arabian clubs for the talented winger. Yet, Gray’s agreement with Fulham signals that they’ve won the race.

Gray’s Contract Situation

With less than 12 months left on his Everton deal, talks about renewal with the Merseyside club have stalled. Everton could now sell Gray for a significant profit, just two years after acquiring him for a mere £1.7 million from Bayer Leverkusen.

Gray’s contribution to Everton’s recent campaign has been noteworthy. His six goals and one assist across 36 appearances played a pivotal role in Everton narrowly escaping relegation, sealed with a victory over Bournemouth on the season’s final day.

Everton’s Transfer Ambitions

Toffees’ boss Sean Dyche seems to be on a mission to raise transfer funds, receiving limited support from club owners since taking charge in January. With arrivals like Arnaut Danjuma and Ashley Young at Goodison Park, Everton also leads the race to sign Leeds United prodigy Wilfried Gnonto.

Conclusion

Gray’s imminent move from Everton to Fulham adds an exciting twist to the summer’s transfer window. Fans of both clubs will keenly observe the proceedings, as this transfer could shape the fortunes of Fulham and Everton in the upcoming season.