Celtic’s SPL Dominance: Can Rodgers Repeat History?

The Return of Rodgers

A sense of déjà vu hangs over Celtic Park as Brendan Rodgers makes his triumphant return to the helm of Celtic FC. A man who once conquered all within the SPL is back for another challenge, seven years after a rather calamitous start against Lincoln Red Imps in the Champions League qualifiers.

Yet history shows that first impressions can be deceiving. Rodgers’ debut season ended with an invincible treble, and by the time he was tempted away to Leicester in 2019, he had collected seven out of seven possible trophies.

The Challenge Ahead

Now, Rodgers faces a different landscape. At 50, he’s been entrusted with maintaining Celtic’s domestic dominance and furthering their Champions League ambitions. Having inherited a treble-winning squad from Ange Postecoglou, a rebuild was not on the cards. However, the surprise departures of Jota and Aaron Mooy necessitated some new signings.

Incomings and Outgoings

Jota’s significant loss to Saudi Arabia, after 15 goals and 12 assists last season, and Mooy’s retirement, has been counteracted by five new arrivals totalling around £11.5m. But questions linger over whether Celtic are any stronger than last season.

Polish defender Maik Nawrocki’s £4.5m arrival from Legia Warsaw is an exciting prospect, while other youthful acquisitions such as Hyun-jun Yang, Marco Tilio, Odin Thiago Holm, and Kwon Hyeok-kyu exemplify Celtic’s ‘buy young, develop and sell on’ strategy.

Rodgers has been clear about the club’s financial approach, damping down expectations of a mega-money signing. However, the fans can rejoice in the contract extension of key striker Kyogo Furuhashi, along with captain Callum McGregor and Daizen Maeda.

The Rodgers Touch: Player Development

Rodgers’ earlier stint at Celtic was marked by his incredible ability to develop players. From revitalising Scott Brown to enhancing the performances of players like McGregor, Kieran Tierney, and Stuart Armstrong, Rodgers proved he had the Midas touch.

This could bode well for current players like Turnbull, Alexandro Bernabei, and even the sometimes erratic Maeda. Rodgers’ tactical expertise and focus on the details could elevate these talents and bring a fresh dynamism to the squad.

The Tactical Blueprint

Rodgers’ aggressive-pressing, high-tempo style has similarities with Postecoglou’s approach, though with distinctions like preferring wide full-backs. His flexible 4-2-3-1 system could be a key asset, and it’s easy to see Furuhashi fitting the Jamie Vardy role that was so successful at Leicester.

The Road Ahead

The anticipation is mounting as Rodgers prepares to greet a sell-out Celtic Park. Though the initial hostility has ebbed, Rodgers knows that goodwill needs results to sustain.

With tough early tests against Aberdeen, Kilmarnock, and Rangers, and Champions League action on the horizon, the past glories will count for little. The spotlight is firmly on Rodgers as he strives to deliver another period of success.