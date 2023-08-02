Barcelona Duo Set to Swap Catalonia for Tottenham

Tottenham Spurs in Negotiations with Barcelona: Kessie and Lenglet in Focus

It’s all systems go at Tottenham, the North London team are in conversation with Barcelona over the acquisition of Franck Kessie and Clement Lenglet, according to information gathered by 90Min.

Spurs Bolster Their Ranks

The whispers within the Spurs camp reveal an active summer for the club as they welcome new additions Guglielmo Vicario, James Maddison, and Manor Solomon. The newcomers join the side alongside Dejan Kulusevski and Pedro Porro whose loans have become permanent arrangements.

However, the headline-making move may be an exit, not an arrival. Bayern Munich is hot on the heels of Harry Kane, a story 90Min confirmed on Tuesday.

Targeting Barcelona’s Outliers

Yet, Tottenham’s shopping spree is far from over. The club continues to hunt for more players, the likes of Barcelona’s Kessie and Lenglet catching their eye. The interest in Kessie isn’t new, with Spurs having made an enquiry about the player as far back as December 2022.

A statement from 90Min last month disclosed Kessie’s openness to a possible summer exit, piquing interest from Juventus and the Saudi Pro League. As Juventus plays their hand with a loan offer, Spurs are contemplating their own strategy for the 26-year-old.

Kessie’s absence in Barcelona’s recent 1-0 victory over Milan was due to injury. Head coach Xavi, however, threw a curveball post-match, stating that Kessie “knows exactly what the situation is” with regards to his future.

Lenglet: A Possible Plan B?

On the other hand, Lenglet had a fruitful loan stint at Spurs in the 2022/23 season, with 35 appearances and a goal to his name. The France international has been hinted as a backup option if Tottenham’s pursuits of priority targets Edmond Taposba and Micky van de Ven don’t materialise.

With stalled negotiations for the Leverkusen and Wolfsburg centre-backs, Lenglet might just find himself back in the Spurs kit.

A Friendly Clash on the Cards

In an interesting turn of events, Tottenham are due to face Barcelona in the Joan Gamper Trophy next Tuesday. The friendly will also be La Blaugrana’s debut game at their temporary new stadium, the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys.

Will the upcoming match offer a glimpse of future Tottenham-Barcelona relations? Only time will tell.