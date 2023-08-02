Fans Win Battle Over Ticket Prices at Newcastle and Tottenham

Newcastle Utd Responds to Fans’ Concerns Over Ticketing Process

In an unprecedented move, Newcastle United has revised its home ticketing policy following the outcry from fans. After fans raised their voices, the club has shown a willingness to listen and adapt. Let’s delve into what transpired and how it may affect future ticket prices and availability.

Newcastle Utd’s Altered Ballot Process

Originally, Newcastle Utd members were informed that seats would be randomly allocated at varying prices, with payments being automatically deducted. This caused significant distress, especially as the country grapples with a cost-of-living crisis.

The Newcastle United Supporters Trust (NUST) voiced that the absence of control over the final ticket cost was a “huge financial worry for many.”

In response, the club has decided to allow fans to select a specific ticket price category, a move that CEO Darren Eales says shows Newcastle “appreciated the feedback.”

Tottenham’s Supporters Join the Fight Against Ticket Price Increases

While Newcastle’s fans were battling ticketing procedures, Tottenham Hotspur Supporters Trust (THST) launched a campaign to reverse ticket price hikes and freeze them for the 2024-25 season.

With a firm statement, THST made it clear that “Ticket price increases are not an economic necessity for the ninth richest club in world football.” They urged fellow Spurs fans to take a stand against what they perceive as exploitation of their loyalty.

The support from fans of Fulham, Wolves, and West Ham has added weight to THST’s requests.

Aston Villa Supporters Express Concerns

Meanwhile, the Aston Villa Supporters Trust (AVST) has voiced disapproval over ticketing and commercial practices at Villa Park. The trust cited an “avalanche of complaints” from loyal fans who feel alienated by certain policies.

Conclusion

The fan’s voice is growing louder, and clubs like Newcastle Utd and Tottenham are beginning to take notice. Will this usher in a new era of more transparent and fair ticket pricing? Only time will tell.