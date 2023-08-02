Man Utd Legend Andy Cole Champions Kidney Health

Andy Cole’s Battle Against Kidney Disease: A New Chapter for Research Funding

In a move that’s being hailed as both bold and compassionate, former Manchester United legend and well-renowned striker Andy Cole is teaming up with Kidney Research UK to fund research into kidney disease. The initiative arises from Cole’s personal battle with the disease, having needed a kidney transplant in 2017.

The Andy Cole Fund: Supporting Patients and Funding Innovation

The Andy Cole Fund, established in partnership with Kidney Research UK, is extending grants totalling £250,000 to support and facilitate research. Researchers, scientists, and innovators with a passion for fighting kidney disease are urged to apply for these grants. The objective is simple but profound: to make the kidney transplant experience smoother and to offer better mental health support for patients dealing with the disease.

Reflecting on the endeavour, Cole passionately stated:

“I set up the Andy Cole Fund to make a difference. I’m determined that we will find the best ways to support kidney patients’ mental health and improve the transplant experience. Kidney disease is the hardest thing I’ve ever had to deal with. We’ve got to make it better for others, and research is the answer. I’m excited to see what projects we can fund through the Andy Cole Fund Grant Awards to help change the game for kidney patients.”

Kidney Research UK and Andy Cole: A Partnership for Change

Sandra Currie, Kidney Research UK’s Chief Executive, expressed her delight in working with Cole, emphasising the opportunity to improve transplant outcomes and reduce the mental health burden associated with kidney disease.

The call for applications is now open, with the deadline set for 29 August.

Andy Cole: A Legend On and Off the Pitch

Andy Cole’s footballing prowess needs no introduction. A distinguished career saw him score 121 goals in 275 appearances for Man Utd, play for 12 clubs, and make 15 appearances for England. Off the pitch, his fight against kidney disease, starting with kidney failure in 2015 due to an airborne virus, and a subsequent transplant with a kidney from his nephew, showcases his resilience and determination.