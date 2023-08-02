West Ham’s U-Turn on Ward-Prowse

The Chase for Ward-Prowse: Is the Deal Still Alive?

Despite recent whispers of a massive U-turn regarding West Ham’s interest in Southampton’s James Ward-Prowse, sources close to the situation have confirmed that the Hammers are still keen. The distance between the two clubs regarding the fee remains significant, yet the deal for the Southampton midfielder is far from dead.

West Ham’s reluctance to meet the Championship side’s asking price for Ward-Prowse has raised doubts about the possibility of a move. But as they know well, the ongoing negotiations may take some time yet to reach a conclusion.

The Window So Far

The transfer window hasn’t seen the Hammers fold any new player into their ranks. After selling Declan Rice to Arsenal for £105 million, the club is now facing inflated prices for their targets, making negotiations all the more challenging.

Ward-Prowse, a top priority for the club’s management, is still very much on their radar. The 28-year-old has been subject to failed approaches from West Ham, with both a £20 million bid and a subsequent £20 million plus £5 million offer being rejected.

Southampton’s Standpoint

Southampton demands a payment of £30 million in instalments for Ward-Prowse, a price West Ham has been reluctant to meet. While talks suggest the side may look elsewhere following the rejection of their initial offer, it’s been made clear that the deal is still very much alive.

Ward-Prowse’s Last Season

The free-kick specialist, Ward-Prowse, contributed nine goals and four assists in his 38 Premier League appearances last season. Reflecting on his 20-year journey with Southampton, he mentioned his commitment to the club but left the door open for future possibilities.

Final Thoughts

The future of Ward-Prowse remains a thrilling chapter in this transfer window. West Ham’s pursuit is a developing story, with both clubs still some way off an agreement. Yet, the buzz around the possible move suggests that this tale is far from over.