Catalonian Calling: Barca Eye City’s Forgotten Fullback

A Catalan Curveball: Barcelona’s Renewed Interest

Whilst the summer transfer window heats up, FC Barcelona is once again casting an envious eye towards Manchester City’s dynamic defender, Joao Cancelo. As per reliable sources at 90Min, the Catalan giants are readying a renewed bid, having been thwarted in their previous attempt during the frosty January transfer window.

Winter Woes and Bavarian Bedlam

Previously, a mid-season move for the Portuguese full-back was in the offing, but it remained frustratingly incomplete. Subsequently, Cancelo found himself loaned to Bundesliga behemoth, Bayern Munich, for the remainder of the 2022/23 season.

However, the Bavarian champions decided against a permanent deal, instead favouring a pursuit of Cancelo’s teammate from the Etihad, Kyle Walker. Consequently, Cancelo has returned to Manchester City, albeit with a seemingly ephemeral future.

Uncertain Future at the Etihad

There’s a tangible sense of discontent brewing between Cancelo and his current employers. Pep Guardiola, the mastermind of the Manchester City setup, remains unwavering in his desire to see Cancelo depart from the club.

Catalan Conundrum: Financial Fitness and Right-Back Reinforcements

Despite the allure of the blaugrana, Barcelona’s economic constraints present an undeniable obstacle. With La Liga’s financial oversight, any proposed deal must be carefully evaluated. Yet, the likely departure of Ousmane Dembele to PSG could provide the Catalans with much-needed fiscal breathing space. A new right-back is considered a crucial addition to their ranks, with Cancelo sitting high on their priority list.

Following Barcelona’s pre-season triumph against AC Milan, the newly appointed head coach Xavi shared his perspective: “The right-back is a position that we should look at again, and reinforce. We have players who adapt but they are not in their natural positions. We will see how everything turns out and how we also fit into financial fair play.”

Barcelona’s Balancing Act: Cancelo and Other Contenders

While Real Valladolid’s Ivan Fresneda remains a viable option, the Catalonian club appears more inclined towards securing Cancelo’s services. Their ideal scenario would see the Portuguese defender joining them on loan, followed by an option to buy. With four years still remaining on his current City contract, the negotiation promises to be an intriguing challenge.

90Min reports that preliminary discussions with Cancelo’s representatives have taken place, and the issue of personal terms doesn’t pose any significant roadblock. Arsenal, too, remains a potential suitor, adding an extra layer of complexity to the unfolding narrative.

This intertwining tale of top-tier clubs, involving moves and manoeuvres, demonstrates that the beautiful game isn’t solely confined to the pitch. As fans, we can only wait in eager anticipation for the final whistle of the transfer window, where the squad line-ups are locked, and the real games begin.