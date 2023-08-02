Report: Man Utd Eye Branthwaite, Everton Says No Deal

Everton’s Stance on Jarrad Branthwaite: Not For Sale

Jarrad Branthwaite’s stature in the football world has grown impressively over recent seasons, particularly during his loan spell with PSV Eindhoven in the Eredivisie. Standing at 6ft 5in and only 21 years old, the English defender has caught the eye of some of the Premier League’s top clubs, including Manchester United.

Manchester United’s Interest and Everton’s Firm Position

Despite the apparent interest from Manchester United, and the club’s new coach’s known admiration for Branthwaite, Everton are maintaining a firm stance. The Merseyside club have been explicit: Branthwaite is not for sale.

The Toffees have already demonstrated their commitment to keeping hold of their homegrown talent by rejecting a £15 million bid from PSV Eindhoven. The move makes sense, as Branthwaite’s blend of height, physicality, and youth puts him in line with the top central defenders in the world.

Ten Hag’s Search for a Centre-Back

Everton’s unwillingness to negotiate may cause some complications for Manchester United and their new manager. During his tenure at Napoli, he made South Korean Kim Min-jae his prime target for a similar role, but the deal fell through, with Kim eventually moving to Bayern Munich.

With Branthwaite’s time in the Eredivisie impressing the Dutch coach, it seemed a logical step to target the young Englishman. The similarities in stature and playing style between Branthwaite and Kim would make him an ideal candidate for the right side of defence, especially when Raphael Varane is unfit.

The Wider Picture: Everton’s Transfer Strategy

Everton’s focus isn’t solely on retaining Branthwaite. They are also turning their attention to other targets after talks with Leeds for winger Wilfried Gnonto stalled. It appears the club is preparing for the upcoming season with a keen eye on building and retaining a strong core.

Conclusion

In a world of relentless transfer rumours and speculation, Everton’s clear stance on Jarrad Branthwaite sends a powerful message. Whether it’s a desire to build for the future or simply a refusal to sell to a North West rival, the young centre-back seems destined to remain at Goodison Park for the foreseeable future.