Inter’s Revised £21.5M Offer For West Ham Striker

West Ham Ace, Scammaca, in Inter’s Crosshairs

Inter’s Ambitious Bid

The landscape of international football is set for another seismic shift. The rumour mills swirl with anticipation – West Ham’s forward, Gianluca Scamacca, finds himself at the eye of the storm. The 24-year-old striker could soon trade the Irons’ claret and blue for Inter Milan’s black and blue stripes. After a declined initial offer of £20m, the Italian giants are poised to up their game, placing £21.5m plus bonuses on the table, reveal Evening Standard.

Struggles and Strengths

Last summer, West Ham invested a whopping £30.5m to bring Scammaca to English football. Although the Italian started his English campaign strongly, injuries plagued his performance. Following a knee surgery, his first season with the Hammers ended with a modest total of eight goals in 27 appearances.

Scammaca’s readiness to return to his homeland coupled with Inter’s confidence about securing his signature fuels the speculations. The Champions League finalists are keen on Scammaca as an alternative after stepping back from Chelsea’s Romelu Lukaku and balked at Arsenal’s £50m price tag for Folarin Balogun.

A Future in Flux

Manager David Moyes expresses willingness to retain Scammaca in West Ham’s ranks. However, should an agreement be struck with Inter, he’ll be on the hunt for a worthy successor.

As the football world awaits with bated breath, the plot of Scammaca’s future continues to thicken.