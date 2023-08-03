Fulham’s Star Enticed by Al Shabab Offer?

Willian’s Saudi Intrigue

Fulham’s prominent winger, Willian, is in the eye of a tempting storm – a lucrative offer from Saudi club, Al Shabab. The Brazilian football magician recently cemented his alliance with Fulham through a freshly signed contract. This pact carried a potential to extend for another year, even in the face of a tempting proposition from Nottingham Forest.

This week, however, Al Shabab swooped in, dangling a one-year deal in front of him that promises to double his wages to a staggering £200,000-a-week report The Athletic.

Fulham’s Stand Amidst the Transfer Talks

While a transfer fee is anticipated, given Willian’s recent commitment to Fulham, the club asserts no formal offer has been received yet for the player. The 34-year-old football veteran was once even spotted at Forest’s training ground before finally deciding to renew his bond with Fulham.

After penning his renewal, an elated Willian shared, “I’m completely happy. Happy to sign one more year with Fulham. Happy to continue the work that I did last season with all my team-mates.”

Journey Back to Premier League Glory

Returning to England last summer from Corinthians in his native Brazil, Willian took to the field in 27 Premier League games for Fulham. He carries a rich football heritage, having played for Chelsea for seven seasons, and a brief but memorable stint at Arsenal.

Al Shabab – A Growing Magnet for European Footballers

Al Shabab, unlike the four Saudi Pro League clubs — Al Nassr, Al Ittihad, Al Ahli and Al Hilal — taken over by the country’s Public Investment Fund in June, has seen an influx of high-profile European players this summer.

Whether Willian will join this exciting exodus, only time will tell.The playmaker’s decision is eagerly awaited by football enthusiasts worldwide.