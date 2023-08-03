Everton Turn to Sulemana in Search for Attacking Prowess

The Toffees’ Pursuit of Attack Power: The Sulemana Saga

Everton’s incessant quest for adding dynamism to their attack line has led them to Southampton’s doorstep, in an attempt to broker a deal with their stellar winger, Kamaldeen Sulemana. The Toffees have initiated discussions with the Saints over a potential loan stint for Sulemana for the forthcoming season. However, it is worth noting that these negotiations are still in their infancy, with a consensus yet to be reached reveal Football Insider.

The Sulemana Factor

The dazzling Ghanaian international has had quite a journey, only making a select 14 appearances in Ligue 1 last season with a mere pair of starts. Despite his limited time on the pitch, he managed to find the back of the net in one of those games. Subsequently, Sulemana secured a £22million transfer to Southampton during the same campaign in January, where he also notched up a goal.

His previous tenure at Rennes, following his departure from Nordsjælland in July 2021, saw him become the Danish league’s most expensive export. During his maiden season in Ligue 1, Sulemana made 20 appearances and tallied five goals across all competitions.

The Gnonto Conundrum

Interestingly, Everton’s radar initially had Wilfried Gnonto as the prime target. But Leeds has remained steadfast, not budging easily to Everton’s overtures. With Gnonto’s contract running till June 2027, since his transfer from FC Zurich in 2022 for a reported fee of just under £4million, it’s an uphill battle for the Toffees.

According to insiders close to the situation, Everton manager Sean Dyche views Gnonto’s versatility as vital for the club’s aspirations in the coming season. Yet, the reality of the situation now pushes Everton to consider viable alternatives if the Gnonto deal does not materialise.

New Arrivals

In the backdrop of this transfer saga, Goodison Park has already welcomed the arrivals of Arnaut Danjuma and Ashley Young, indicating the Toffees’ intent to fortify their squad this summer.

Everton remains committed to this pursuit, relentlessly working to secure a breakthrough. The quest continues, and the Sulemana narrative unfolds.