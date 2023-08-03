Arsenal Eyes on Dinamo Zagreb’s Defensive Maestro

Basking in the excitement of the transfer window, the fervour of English football is palpable, especially within the precincts of Arsenal, as the Gunners strategically scout the European football landscapes. Dinamo Zagreb’s established defensive powerhouse and Croatian national player, Josip Sutalo, has emerged as a prime focus for the North London giants.

A Dazzling Talent on the Radar

Following two seasons of regular appearances, resulting in back-to-back Croatian title victories for Dinamo Zagreb, 23-year-old Sutalo has seen his stock rise, attracting the attention of several clubs. As reported by Football Transfers, Arsenal is potentially in the lead, having seemingly met Dinamo’s valuation for their young prodigy.

The Race for Sutalo Intensifies

Even as Napoli, RB Leipzig and Ajax hint at interest, TUTTOmercatoWEB reveals that Arsenal have breezed past the €20m (£17.2m) threshold earmarked by Dinamo for Sutalo’s transfer. Moreover, West Ham and Bayer Leverkusen have also met the criteria, setting the stage for a tense contest that could hinge on the centre-back’s personal preference.

While Arsenal’s financial clout is likely to outmanoeuvre non-Premier League clubs, the East Londoners of West Ham, fresh off a £105m windfall from selling Declan Rice to the Gunners, may prove worthy rivals.

Sutalo – Arsenal’s Next Defensive Jigsaw Piece?

The Croatian defender, with a total of 86 appearances for Dinamo and a memorable Champions League feat that led to Thomas Tuchel’s dismissal from Chelsea, is undoubtedly a hot prospect. His eight caps at the senior level for Croatia, crowned by a crucial role in their third-place play-off triumph over Morocco at the 2022 World Cup, certainly augment his appeal.

Arsenal’s defensive reinforcement strategy commenced with a £34.3m (€40m) deal for Dutch international Jurrien Timber from Ajax last month. With Timber, Rice, and Kai Havertz already brought in to fortify Mikel Arteta’s squad this transfer window, Sutalo could be the next name on the list.